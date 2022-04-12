Realme Narzo 50A Prime launch in India is set on April 30, as per a tipster. It is also being claimed that the phone will be launched in two storage configurations. Recently, Realme announced that the upcoming handset will debut without the charging brick in the box. The Chinese company also announced that other Realme and Narzo products will continue to ship with charges in the box. The handset was launched in Indonesia last month in two storage variants with 4GB of RAM as standard.

As per a tweet by tipster Paras Guglani, apart from two storage configurations, the phone will be launched in two colour options. It is to be noted that Realme Narzo 50A Prime was launched in Indonesia in a base 4GB + 64GB storage variant and a 4GB + 128GB storage model, with an option to choose from Flash Black and Flash Blue colour options.

Realme Narzo 50A Prime specifications

While Realme is yet to make any announcement regarding the launch and specifications of the Indian variant of Realme Narzo 50A Prime, it has announced that the company won't ship a wall charger in the box as its push towards “a more sustainable environment”.

The Realme Narzo 50A Prime runs Android 11-based Realme UI R Edition, and sports a 6.6-inch full-HD+ display. It is powered by an octa-core Unisoc T612 SoC, paired with 4GB of RAM and features up to 128GB of onboard storage that can be expanded via a microSD card (up to 1TB).

Realme Narzo 50A Prime sports an AI triple rear camera setup, which is headlined by a 50-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 aperture. Customers also get a monochrome portrait sensor with an f/2.8 aperture, and a macro sensor with an f/2.4 aperture. For selfies and video calls, the smartphone sports an 8-megapixel AI sensor. Realme Narzo 50A Prime packs a 5,000mAh battery with 18W charging support. It has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for biometric authentications.