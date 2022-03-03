Technology News
Realme Narzo 50A Prime Spotted on Multiple Certification Websites, Specifications Tipped

Realme Narzo 50A Prime is said to come with 18W fast charging.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 3 March 2022 15:20 IST
Photo Credit: Realme

Realme Narzo 50A Prime is speculated to share similarities with Realme Narzo 50A

Highlights
  • Realme Narzo 50A Prime is claimed to have RMX3516 model number
  • The Realme phone was previously spotted on EEC website
  • Realme Narzo 50A Prime to run Android 11-based Realme UI 2.0

Realme Narzo 50A Prime has reportedly been spotted on multiple certification websites, including US Federal Communications Commission (FCC), TDRA, and Indonesia Telecom certification. The listings do not reveal much about the rumoured phone but the FCC listing suggests that the handset will pack a 4,890mAh battery. The Realme phone was previously spotted on the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) certification listing with the model number RMX3516. Realme Narzo 50A Prime is tipped to be a slightly upgraded version of Realme Narzo 50A.

As per a report by MySmartPrice, Realme Narzo 50A Prime smartphone's FCC listing indicates that phone has RMX3516 model number, the same on the EEC listing. It suggests that the phone will pack a 4,890mAh battery and run Android 11. MySmartPrice report says that the phone will get Realme UI 2.0 skin on top. The US FCC listing also tips that the Realme phone weighs 193 grams and measures 164.30x75.60x8.15mm.

Realme Narzo 50A Prime's Indonesia Telecom certification does not reveal any information about specifications, and CQC certification tips support for 18W fast charging, the report says. This information about Realme Narzo 50A Prime battery capacity and charging speed is in line with an earlier leak by tipster Mukul Sharma. Citing Sharma, 91Mobiles reported last month that Realme Narzo 50A Prime could share some similarities with the Realme Narzo 50A that was launched in September last year.

Realme Narzo 50A Prime is speculated to be an upgraded version of the Realme Narzo 50A smartphone, which is powered by a MediaTek Helio G85 SoC, features a triple rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel main sensor, and packs a 6,000mAh battery.

Realme Narzo 50A

Realme Narzo 50A

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Excellent battery life
  • Bad
  • Slow charging
  • Average cameras
  • Bulky and heavy
Read detailed Realme Narzo 50A review
Display 6.50-inch
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + Black and White Lens + 2-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 6000mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 720x1600 pixels
