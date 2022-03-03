Realme Narzo 50A Prime has reportedly been spotted on multiple certification websites, including US Federal Communications Commission (FCC), TDRA, and Indonesia Telecom certification. The listings do not reveal much about the rumoured phone but the FCC listing suggests that the handset will pack a 4,890mAh battery. The Realme phone was previously spotted on the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) certification listing with the model number RMX3516. Realme Narzo 50A Prime is tipped to be a slightly upgraded version of Realme Narzo 50A.

As per a report by MySmartPrice, Realme Narzo 50A Prime smartphone's FCC listing indicates that phone has RMX3516 model number, the same on the EEC listing. It suggests that the phone will pack a 4,890mAh battery and run Android 11. MySmartPrice report says that the phone will get Realme UI 2.0 skin on top. The US FCC listing also tips that the Realme phone weighs 193 grams and measures 164.30x75.60x8.15mm.

Realme Narzo 50A Prime's Indonesia Telecom certification does not reveal any information about specifications, and CQC certification tips support for 18W fast charging, the report says. This information about Realme Narzo 50A Prime battery capacity and charging speed is in line with an earlier leak by tipster Mukul Sharma. Citing Sharma, 91Mobiles reported last month that Realme Narzo 50A Prime could share some similarities with the Realme Narzo 50A that was launched in September last year.

Realme Narzo 50A Prime is speculated to be an upgraded version of the Realme Narzo 50A smartphone, which is powered by a MediaTek Helio G85 SoC, features a triple rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel main sensor, and packs a 6,000mAh battery.

