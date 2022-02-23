Technology News
loading

Realme Narzo 50 Design Tipped via US FCC Listing Ahead of Launch in India

Realme Narzo 50 launch in India is scheduled for February 24.

By Satvik Khare | Updated: 23 February 2022 15:24 IST
Realme Narzo 50 Design Tipped via US FCC Listing Ahead of Launch in India

Photo Credit: Realme

Realme Narzo 50 will be powered by a MediaTek Helio G96 SoC

Highlights
  • Realme Narzo 50 will get a 120Hz refresh rate display
  • US FCC listing shows a triple rear camera setup
  • Realme Narzo 50 is said to pack a 5,000mAh battery

Realme Narzo 50 is scheduled to launch in India this week. Ahead of the event, the Realme smartphone has been spotted on the US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) certification website. The listing has shared live images of Realme Narzo 50 as well as some images of its internal components. The FCC listing also shares some key specifications of the upcoming Realme Narzo 50. However, Realme has also confirmed some specifications — display, processor, RAM expansion, and fast charging support — through its dedicated microsite.

The US FCC listing for Realme Narzo 50 was first spotted by MySmartPrice. As per the images shared by the US certification website, the Realme smartphone will get a triple rear camera setup housed in a rectangular camera module that houses the LED flash. The front is shown with a flat display and a hole-punch cutout for the selfie camera. The right spine gets a power button, while the left gets the volume rockers and the SIM tray, the renders show. The bottom is shown with a speaker grille, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a USB Type-C port.

The images also suggest that Realme Narzo 50 will get 33W fast charging support. The charging brick is shown to get USB Type-A to USB Type-C cable.

Realme Narzo 50 price in India (expected)

As per a report from last week, Realme Narzo 50 will be priced in India at Rs. 15,999 for the base 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant. The other, 6GB RAM + 128GB storage, variant is said to be priced at Rs. 17,999. The availability details will be confirmed when Realme unveils the smartphone on February 24.

Realme Narzo 50 specifications (expected)

Many specifications of Realme Narzo 50 have already been confirmed by Realme through a dedicated microsite. It will get a 120Hz refresh rate display and will be powered by a MediaTek Helio G96 SoC. The smartphone will also feature Dynamic RAM expansion — that uses spare storage as RAM — as well as Dart Charge fast charging support.

Realme Narzo 50 has been tipped to run on Android 12-based Realme UI 3.0. It is said to sport a 6.6-inch full-HD+ IPS LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone will reportedly get up to 6GB of LPDDR4X RAM. As for the cameras, it is said to get a 50-megapixel primary sensor along with two 2-megapixel monochrome and macro sensors. For selfies and video calls, it may get a 16-megapixel sensor.

Along with a microSD card slot, Realme Narzo 50 is said to get 128GB of UFS 2.1 storage. The handset is said to pack a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support.

Can Realme 9 Pro and 9 Pro+ win their respective segments? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Advertisement
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Realme, Realme Narzo 50, Realme Narzo 50 Price in India, Realme Narzo 50 Specifications
Satvik Khare
Satvik Khare
Satvik Khare is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. His proficiency lies in educating how technology makes life easier for everyone. Gadgets have always been a passion with him and he's frequently found finding his way around new technologies. In his free time he loves tinkering with his car, participating in motorsports, and if the weather is bad, he can be found doing laps on Forza Horizon on his Xbox or reading a nice piece of fiction. He can be reached through his Twitter ...More
India's Advertisement Watchdog Issues 12-Point Guideline for Crypto, NFT Ads

Related Stories

Realme Narzo 50 Design Tipped via US FCC Listing Ahead of Launch in India
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Intel Unveils Its Bonanza Mine Chip for Efficient Bitcoin Mining
  2. iQoo 9 Pro, iQoo 9, iQoo 9 SE Launched in India: All Details
  3. Motorola Edge 30 Pro Set to Debut in India on February 24, Flipkart Teases
  4. Redmi Note 11 Pro Series India Launch Teased: All Details
  5. Flipkart Electronics Day Sale to Begin on February 23: Deals, Offers
  6. Motorola Edge 30 Pro Price in India Leaked: All You Need to Know
  7. Amazon Grand Gaming Days Sale Brings Big Discounts on Laptops, Monitors
  8. Ambrane FitShot Sphere Smartwatch With SpO2 Monitoring Debuts in India
  9. OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G Goes on Sale in India Today: All Details
  10. Yamaha Wireless Headphones and Earphones Series Now in India: All Details
#Latest Stories
  1. Realme Narzo 50 Design Tipped via US FCC Listing Ahead of Launch in India
  2. India's Advertisement Watchdog Issues 12-Point Guideline for Crypto, NFT Ads
  3. Samsung Galaxy A73 5G Spotted on US FCC, Galaxy A33 5G Tipped via Google Play Console Listing
  4. Samsung Galaxy M33 India Launch Tipped for March, 4G and 5G Versions Speculated
  5. Redmi 10A Specifications Tipped via Alleged TENAA, 3C Certification Listings
  6. Samsung Galaxy S21 FE Users Report Issues With Display Refresh Rate Causing Slowdown
  7. iQoo 9 Pro, iQoo 9, iQoo 9 SE With Triple Rear Cameras, 120Hz Displays Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  8. Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer Movie Drops First Look at Cillian Murphy as Father of Atomic Bomb
  9. Samsung Galaxy A03 Price in India, Storage Variants Leak Online
  10. Tesla Ex-Employee Alleges Workplace Racism, Files Lawsuit
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.