Realme Narzo 50 is scheduled to launch in India this week. Ahead of the event, the Realme smartphone has been spotted on the US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) certification website. The listing has shared live images of Realme Narzo 50 as well as some images of its internal components. The FCC listing also shares some key specifications of the upcoming Realme Narzo 50. However, Realme has also confirmed some specifications — display, processor, RAM expansion, and fast charging support — through its dedicated microsite.

The US FCC listing for Realme Narzo 50 was first spotted by MySmartPrice. As per the images shared by the US certification website, the Realme smartphone will get a triple rear camera setup housed in a rectangular camera module that houses the LED flash. The front is shown with a flat display and a hole-punch cutout for the selfie camera. The right spine gets a power button, while the left gets the volume rockers and the SIM tray, the renders show. The bottom is shown with a speaker grille, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a USB Type-C port.

The images also suggest that Realme Narzo 50 will get 33W fast charging support. The charging brick is shown to get USB Type-A to USB Type-C cable.

Realme Narzo 50 price in India (expected)

As per a report from last week, Realme Narzo 50 will be priced in India at Rs. 15,999 for the base 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant. The other, 6GB RAM + 128GB storage, variant is said to be priced at Rs. 17,999. The availability details will be confirmed when Realme unveils the smartphone on February 24.

Realme Narzo 50 specifications (expected)

Many specifications of Realme Narzo 50 have already been confirmed by Realme through a dedicated microsite. It will get a 120Hz refresh rate display and will be powered by a MediaTek Helio G96 SoC. The smartphone will also feature Dynamic RAM expansion — that uses spare storage as RAM — as well as Dart Charge fast charging support.

Realme Narzo 50 has been tipped to run on Android 12-based Realme UI 3.0. It is said to sport a 6.6-inch full-HD+ IPS LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone will reportedly get up to 6GB of LPDDR4X RAM. As for the cameras, it is said to get a 50-megapixel primary sensor along with two 2-megapixel monochrome and macro sensors. For selfies and video calls, it may get a 16-megapixel sensor.

Along with a microSD card slot, Realme Narzo 50 is said to get 128GB of UFS 2.1 storage. The handset is said to pack a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.