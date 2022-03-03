Technology News
Realme Narzo 50 to Go on Sale in India for the First Time Today: Price, Specifications

Realme Narzo 50 price in India is set at Rs. 12,999 for the base 4GB + 64GB storage model.

By Jasmin Jose | Updated: 3 March 2022 07:30 IST
Photo Credit: Realme

Realme Narzo 50 will be available for purchase via Amazon and through the company's online store

Highlights
  • Realme Narzo 50 is available in Speed Black and Speed Blue colours
  • Realme Narzo 50 is equipped with a triple camera setup
  • The 6GB + 128GB variant of Realme Narzo 50 is priced at Rs. 15,499

Realme Narzo 50 will go on sale in India for the first time today (March 3) at 12pm. The new mid-range smartphone from Realme runs on MediaTek Helio G96 SoC and features a 6.6-inch IPS LCD display with a refresh rate of 120Hz and 600 nits of peak brightness. Realme Narzo 50 comes with a 5,000mAh battery, with support for SuperDart fast charging. Realme Narzo 50 also features a Dynamic RAM expansion feature that utilises free storage as virtual memory. Read on to find out the price and specifications of the pocket-friendly smartphone.

Realme Narzo 50 price in India, availability

Realme Narzo 50 will come at a price of Rs. 12,999 for the base 4GB + 64GB storage model, while the 6GB + 128GB storage variant is priced at Rs. 15,499. The handset is available in Speed Black and Speed Blue colours. Realme Narzo 50 will be available for purchase via Amazon and through the company's online store and retails stores. Buyers have the option to set a notification on Amazon to remind them when the sale begins. The first Realme Narzo 50 sale will take place today at 12pm.

Realme Narzo 50 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Realme Narzo 50 runs on Android 11, with Realme UI 2.0 on top. The smartphone comes with a 6.6-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) IPS LCD display with 120Hz refresh rate. Realme Narzo 50 is powered by a MediaTek Helio G96 SoC, paired with up to 6GB of RAM. Realme Narzo 50 also offers a Dynamic RAM expansion feature to expand available memory to up to 11GB by utilising unused or free storage as virtual memory.

Realme Narzo 50 is equipped with a triple camera setup, featuring a 50-megapixel primary camera, a 2-megapixel portrait camera, and a 2-megapixel macro camera. The handset carries a 16-megapixel selfie camera. Realme Narzo 50 offers up to 128GB of storage, which can be expanded via microSD (up to 256GB) card through a dedicated slot. Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and GPS. The smartphone runs on a 5,000mAh battery and supports 33W SuperDart fast charging.

Jasmin Jose
Jasmin Jose is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. She has directed investigative documentaries, PSAs, and video features covering arts, culture, science, and general news in the past.  She believes in the power of the Internet and is constantly looking out for the next new technology that is going to transform life on earth. When not doing things news, she can be found reading fiction, physics or philosophy, plucking berries, or talking cinema. Write to her at jasminj@ndtv.com or get in touch on ...More
Comment
 
 

