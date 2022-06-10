Technology News
Realme Narzo 50 Pro 5G Sale in India Begins Today at 12pm: Price, Specifications

Realme Narzo 50 Pro 5G is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 920 SoC.

By Siddhant Chandra | Updated: 10 June 2022 10:45 IST
Realme Narzo 50 Pro 5G Sale in India Begins Today at 12pm: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Realme

The Realme Narzo 50 Pro 5G sports a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display

Highlights
  • Realme Narzo 50 Pro 5G packs a 5,000mAh battery, 33W Dart Charge support
  • It features a 48-megapixel triple rear camera setup
  • The Realme Narzo 50 Pro 5G features a Vapor Chamber cooling system

Realme Narzo 50 Pro 5G was previously set to go on sale in India on May 26. However, the Shenzhen company eventually postponed its release. The handset will now go on sale in the country for the first time today at 12pm. The Narzo 50 Pro 5G is a mid-range handset that is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 920 SoC. It sports a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate and a 360Hz touch sampling rate. It will arrive with two storage configurations and two colour options.

Realme Narzo 50 Pro 5G price in India, offers

The Realme Narzo 50 Pro 5G will be available to purchase at 12pm today on the Realme India site and Amazon. It is priced at Rs. 21,999 for the model with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of RAM. Its 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant costs Rs. 23,999. Furthermore, buyers get flat Rs. 2,000 instant discount on purchases made via HDFC debit cards, credit cards, and EMI transactions. This Realme handset comes in Hyper Black and Hyper Blue colour options.

Realme Narzo 50 Pro 5G specifications, features

This handset sports a 6.4-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 90Hz and a 360Hz touch sampling rate. The display is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5 and features an under-display fingerprint sensor. Under the hood, the Realme Narzo 50 Pro 5G packs the MediaTek Dimensity 920 SoC. There is a triple rear camera setup headlined by a 48-megapixel Samsung S5KGM1ST primary sensor. It also features a 16-megapixel selfie camera housed in a hole-punch slot in the front.

The Narzo 50 Pro 5G features a 5,000mAh battery that supports 33W Dart Charge fast charging technology. It is a dual-SIM (Nano) smartphone that runs on Android 12-based Realme UI 3.0. This handset is equipped with a Vapor Chamber Cooling System, which is claimed to reduce the core temperature by up to 10 degrees Celsius. It also features a dual stereo speaker setup enhanced by Dolby Atmos technology.

Can Realme 9 Pro and 9 Pro+ win their respective segments? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Realme Narzo 50 Pro 5G, Realme Narzo 50 Pro 5G Price in India, Realme Narzo 50 Pro 5G Specifications, Realme
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra is a Consultant Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. This is his first foray into the tech space, having made the switch from travel. He holds a keen interest in keeping up with the latest hardware and software developments in the gaming industry. After work, you can mostly find him playing CS:GO with his buds, where he has clocked over 3K hours. You can reach him at siddhantc@ndtv.com. More
Realme Narzo 50 Pro 5G Sale in India Begins Today at 12pm: Price, Specifications
