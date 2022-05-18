Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Realme Narzo 50 Pro 5G, Narzo 50 5G Launched in India, TechLife Watch SZ100 Debuts Alongside: Price, Specifications

Realme Narzo 50 Pro 5G, Narzo 50 5G Launched in India, TechLife Watch SZ100 Debuts Alongside: Price, Specifications

Realme Narzo 5G Pro 5G starts at Rs. 21,999, while the Realme Narzo 50 5G price in India begins at Rs. 15,999.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 18 May 2022 13:11 IST
Realme Narzo 50 Pro 5G, Narzo 50 5G Launched in India, TechLife Watch SZ100 Debuts Alongside: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Realme India

Realme Narzo 50 Pro 5G comes with a 90Hz AMOLED display

Highlights
  • Realme Narzo 50 Pro 5G will be available from May 26
  • Realme Narzo 50 5G will go on sale from May 24
  • Realme TechLife Watch SZ100 price is set at Rs. 2,499

Realme Narzo 50 Pro 5G and Narzo 50 5G were launched in India on Wednesday. The new Realme Narzo phones are aimed at young customers. While the Realme Narzo 50 5G offers dual rear cameras, the Realme Narzo 50 Pro 5G comes with a triple rear camera setup. Both phones also have MediaTek Dimensity SoCs and carry 90Hz displays. The Realme Narzo 50 Pro 5G, though, comes with an AMOLED screen. Alongside the Realme Narzo 50 5G series, the Chinese company unveiled the Realme TechLife Watch SZ100 as its latest smartwatch. It comes with 12 days battery life and carries a large colour display.

Realme Narzo 50 Pro 5G, Narzo 50 5G, TechLife Watch SZ100 price in India

Realme Narzo 50 Pro 5G price in India is set at Rs. 21,999 for the base 6GB + 128GB variant and goes up to Rs. 23,999 for the 8GB + 128GB model. The phone will be available for purchase from 12pm (noon) on May 26.

In contrast, the Realme Narzo 50 5G price in India starts at Rs. 15,999 for the base 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant. The phone also comes in a 4GB + 128GB model at Rs. 16,999 and a top-end 6GB + 128GB option at Rs. 17,999. It will go on sale starting 12pm (noon) on May 24.

Both Realme Narzo 50 5G and Realme Narzo 50 Pro 5G will go on sale in the country in Hyper Black and Hyper Blue colours and will be available through Amazon, Realme.com, and offline retailers.

Launch offers on the Realme Narzo 50 5G and Narzo 50 Pro 5G include a flat Rs. 2,000 instant discount for customers using HDFC Bank cards and EasyEMI options.

The Realme TechLife Watch SZ100 comes with a price tag of Rs. 2,499 and is debuting in Lake Blue and Magic Grey colours. The smartwatch will be available for purchase in the country from 12pm (noon) on May 22 through Amazon and Realme.com.

Realme Narzo 50 Pro 5G specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Realme Narzo 50 Pro 5G runs Android 12 with Realme UI 3.0 on top and features a 6.4-inch full-HD+ Super AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate and 1000 nits of peak brightness. The display is also protected by a Corning Gorilla Glass 5. The Realme Narzo 50 Pro 5G is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 920 SoC, along with up to 8GB of RAM. The phone also comes with a triple rear camera setup that houses a 48-megapixel Samsung S5KGM1ST primary sensor with an f/1.79 lens, 8-megapixel ultra-wide shooter and a macro shooter.

In terms of capturing selfies and enabling video chats, the Realme Narzo 50 Pro 5G comes with a 16-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front.

The Realme Narzo 50 Pro 5G comes with 128GB of onboard storage as standard.

Connectivity options on the Realme Narzo 50 Pro 5G include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, and a USB Type-C port. The phone comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor that also includes a heart-rate sensor.

The Realme Narzo 50 Pro 5G packs a 5,000mAh battery that supports 33W Dart Charge fast charging. The phone also includes dual stereo speakers that are paired with Dolby Atmos. Besides, it has 7.99mm of thickness.

Realme Narzo 50 5G specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Realme Narzo 50 5G runs Android 12 with Realme UI 3.0 on top and features a 6.6-inch full-HD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The display also comes with a 180Hz touch sampling rate and has up to 600 nits of peak brightness. Under the hood, the Realme Narzo 50 5G carries the octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC, along with ARM Mali-G57 MC2 GPU and up to 6GB of LPDDR4x RAM. The Realme Narzo 50 5G comes with a dual rear camera setup that houses a 48-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens, along with a monochrome portrait sensor. The camera setup is paired with dual-LED flash.

realme narzo 50 5g image Realme Narzo 50 5G

Realme Narzo 50 5G comes with a 6.6-inch display
Photo Credit: Realme India

 

For selfies and video chats, the Realme Narzo 50 5G comes with an 8-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front. It is paired with a five-piece f/2.0 lens.

The Realme Narzo 50 5G comes with up to 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage that supports expansion via a microSD card (up to 1TB) through a dedicated slot.

Connectivity options on the Realme Narzo 50 5G include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, and a USB Type-C port. The phone also comes with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

The Realme Narzo 50 5G packs a 5,000mAh battery that supports 33W Dart Charge fast charging. The phone comes with 8.1mm of thickness.

Realme TechLife Watch SZ100 specifications

The Realme TechLife Watch SZ100 comes with a 1.69-inch HD colour display. It is equipped with sensors to enable skin temperature measurement. The smartwatch is rated to deliver up to 12 days of battery life on a single charge. Other details about the smartwatch are yet to be revealed.

Realme India CEO Madhav Sheth joins Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast for an exclusive wide-ranging interview, as he talks about the 5G push, Make in India, Realme GT series and Book Slim, and how stores can improve their standing. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Realme Narzo 50 Pro 5G price in India, Realme Narzo 50 Pro 5G specifications, Realme Narzo 50 Pro 5G, Realme Narzo 50 5G price in India, Realme Narzo 50 5G specifications, Realme Narzo 50 5G, Realme TechLife Watch SZ100 price in India, Realme TechLife Watch SZ100 specifications, Realme TechLife Watch SZ100, Realme
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a principal correspondent for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
Twitter’s Woke Ideology Doesn’t Make Profit, Company Puts ‘Correct’ Views in Front of People: Secret Recording

Related Stories

Realme Narzo 50 Pro 5G, Narzo 50 5G Launched in India, TechLife Watch SZ100 Debuts Alongside: Price, Specifications
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Vivo X80 Pro, Vivo X80 Launched in India: Price, Specifications, Release Date
  2. Vivo X80 Series India Launch Today: How to Watch Livestream
  3. K.G.F: Chapter 2 Now Available for Rentals Ahead of Its Debut on OTT Platforms
  4. Twitter CEO Defends Anti-Bot Efforts, Musk Replies With Poo Emoji
  5. Oppo Reno 8 Series Listed on Official Website Ahead of May 23 Launch
  6. Acharya Gets OTT Release Date on Amazon Prime Video
  7. The Broken News First Look: Sonali Bendre Set to Make OTT Debut
  8. OnePlus Ace Racing Edition With a 120Hz Display, Triple Rear Cameras Debuts
  9. Infinix Note 12 VIP With 120W Hyper Charge Launched, Note 12 G96 Follows
  10. JBL Tune 230NC True Wireless Earphones Review
#Latest Stories
  1. Realme Narzo 50 Pro 5G, Narzo 50 5G Launched in India, TechLife Watch SZ100 Debuts Alongside: Price, Specifications
  2. Twitter’s Woke Ideology Doesn’t Make Profit, Company Puts ‘Correct’ Views in Front of People: Secret Recording
  3. Vivo X80 Pro With Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, Vivo X80 With Dimensity 9000 SoC Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  4. Apple Said to Delay Plan to Have Staff in Office 3 Days a Week
  5. Mercedes-Benz Says Will Use Energy-Dense Battery in Electric G-Class from 2025
  6. NASA's Hubble Captures Image of Giant Star, 32 Times the Size of the Sun, at the Centre of Lagoon Nebula
  7. Insight Mars Lander Losing Power, Will See Dusty Demise in July, Says NASA
  8. Nokia G20 Receives Android 12 Update With May 2022 Security Patch: Report
  9. Facebook, Other Platforms Asked to Curtail Online Hate Speech by Nigerian Government
  10. Lenovo Yoga 7000 Smart Projector With 2,400 ANSI Lumens Brightness, Dual 10W Speakers Unveiled
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.