Realme Narzo 50 5G Series India Launch Date, Sale Date Briefly Listed on Company Site; Price, Specifications Tipped

Realme Narzo 50 5G series may launch on May 18 and go on sale starting May 24, as per the now pulled site listing.

By Jasmin Jose | Updated: 12 May 2022 17:46 IST
Realme has created a landing page to tease the arrival of the Narzo 50 5G series in India

Highlights
  • Realme Narzo 50 5G series said to come in Black and Blue colour variants
  • The handsets are both said to pack a 5,000mAh battery
  • Realme Narzo 50 5G is expected to be priced at more than Rs. 14,000

Realme Narzo 50 5G series launch date and sale date in India were briefly listed on the company site. As per the now pulled listing, the Narzo 50 5G and Narzo 50 Pro 5G will launch in India on May 18 and go on sale starting May 24. A tipster has also leaked a few key specifications of the handsets along with the colour options and price. Realme Narzo 50 5G may be equipped with a Dimensity 810 5G SoC while the Realme Narzo 50 Pro 5G will be powered by Dimensity 920 5G. A couple of concept renders of the smartphone were leaked a few days ago as well.

Realme Narzo 50 5G series India launch date, sale date

As per the Realme India site's now pulled listing on its Realme Narzo 50 5G series microsite, still visible on the Web Archive though, the series will be launched in India on May 18, and will go on sale in the country starting May 24. Previous teasers have indicated the Realme Narzo 50 Pro 5G will go on sale via Amazon India, where it is also listed, and it is expected that the Realme Narzo 50 5G will also go on sale via the same e-commerce platform, apart from the Realme India site.

Realme Narzo 50 5G, Narzo 50 Pro 5G price in India

As per tipster Paras Guglani on Twitter, the Realme Narzo 50 5G price in India will priced at more than Rs. 14,000, while the Narzo 50 Pro 5G price is said to be priced at more than Rs. 22,000. Guglani added that both phones will be available in Black and Blue colour variants.

Realme Narzo 50 5G specifications (expected, rumoured)

Realme has created a landing page to tease the arrival of the Narzo 50 5G series in India. The company claims that this smartphone would feature the best cooling technology in its price segment at its release.

According to the Guglani, the Realme Narzo 50 5G may be equipped with a Dimensity 810 5G SoC and feature a 6.6-inch full-HD+ display. The handset is said to come in two storage options — 6GB+128GB and 8GB+128GB. For optics, the smartphone from Realme is tipped to sport a dual rear camera setup consisting of a 48-megapixel primary lens and a 2-megapixel lens. For selfies and video chats, the Realme Narzo 50 5G is said to house an 8-megapixel front camera. The handset is said to pack a 5,000mAh battery.

A couple of concept renders of the Realme Narzo 50 5G, leaked recently, depicted a textured rear panel sporting a rectangle camera module on the top-left corner. The camera module packs two image sensors along with a dual-LED flash.

Another past leak had also hinted at the colour and storage options of the handset. The leak hinted that the smartphone might be available in three configurations: 4GB RAM + 64GB internal storage, 4GB RAM + 128GB internal storage, and 6GB RAM + 128GB internal storage. Furthermore, this Realme handset was said to offer Hyper Black and Hyper Blue colour options.

Realme Narzo 50 Pro 5G specifications (expected, rumoured)

A microsite for the Realme Narzo 50 Pro 5G on Amazon claims that the smartphone will feature the fastest 5G processor and best cooling technology in the segment.

As per Guglani, Realme Narzo 50 Pro 5G will come with a 6.4-inch full-HD+ display. The handset will be powered by Dimensity 920 5G and comes in two storage options — 6GB+128GB and 8GB+128GB. For optics, the Narzo 50 Pro 5G is expected to feature a triple rear camera setup with a 48-megapixel primary lens, 8-megapixel lens, and a 2-megapixel lens. The front camera is equipped with a 16-megapixel lens. The smartphone packs a 5,000mAh battery.

Past leaks have indicated that Realme Narzo 50 Pro 5G is expected to be launched with two storage variants, a 4GB RAM with 128GB internal storage option and another variant with 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. The phone will supposedly come in two, Black and Blue, colour options. The handset has also been hinted to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 920 SoC, paired with up to 6GB of RAM. The smartphone is tipped to sport a 6.58-inch AMOLED panel with a 90Hz refresh rate.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: Realme, Realme Narzo 50 5G, Realme Narzo 50 5G price in India, Realme Narzo 50 5G specifications, Realme Narzo 50 Pro 5G Price in India, Realme Narzo 50 Pro 5G specifications, Realme Narzo 50 Pro 5G
Comment
 
 

