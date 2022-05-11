Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Realme Narzo 50 Pro 5G India Launch Teased on Amazon; Tipped to Feature Dimensity 920 SoC, 6GB RAM

Realme Narzo 50 Pro 5G India Launch Teased on Amazon; Tipped to Feature Dimensity 920 SoC, 6GB RAM

Realme Narzo 50 Pro 5G could be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 920 SoC.

By David Delima | Updated: 11 May 2022 10:47 IST
Realme Narzo 50 Pro 5G India Launch Teased on Amazon; Tipped to Feature Dimensity 920 SoC, 6GB RAM

Photo Credit: Realme

The Realme Narzo 50 Pro 5G microsite on Amazon reveals the front of the smartphone

Highlights
  • Realme Narzo 50 Pro 5G is part of the upcoming Narzo 50 5G series
  • The microsite also shows the front side of the smartphone
  • Realme Narzo 50 Pro 5G launch date has not yet been announced

Realme Narzo 50 Pro 5G launch in India has been confirmed by the company. The smartphone will be launched in India as part of the upcoming Realme Narzo 50 5G smartphone lineup. Ahead of its debut, a microsite for the smartphone has been created on Amazon. It is said to sport the fastest 5G processor in the price segment. While the handset is tipped to launch alongside the Realme Narzo 50 5G, the company is yet to announce which smartphones will launch as part of the upcoming mid-range Realme Narzo 50 5G series.

A new microsite for the Realme Narzo 50 Pro 5G on Amazon claims that the smartphone will feature the fastest 5G processor and best cooling technology in the segment. The specifications of the handset have not yet been revealed, but the microsite reveals the front of the Realme Narzo 50 Pro 5G, with a left-aligned hole punch cutout for the selfie camera. Realme recently teased the launch of the Narzo 50 5G series on Twitter.

Meanwhile, tipster Abhishek Yadav spotted the Realme Narzo 50 Pro 5G handset with the model number RMX3396 (tipped to be the Realme Narzo 50 Pro 5G) in a GitHub database of AR Core supported devices. The handset will feature a MediaTek Dimensity 920 SoC paired with 6GB of RAM, according to the database. Gadgets 360 was able to confirm a smartphone with the model number RMX3396 was listed on the database.

Realme Narzo 50 Pro 5G specifications (rumoured)

According a report by 91Mobiles, the Realme Narzo 50 Pro 5G may run on Realme UI 3.0 based on Android 12 out-of-the-box. The handset could be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 920 SoC, paired with up to 6GB of RAM. The smartphone is tipped to sport a 6.58-inch AMOLED panel with a 90Hz refresh rate.

For photos and videos, the Realme Narzo 50 Pro 5G could be equipped with a dual camera setup comprised of a 13-megapixel primary camera and a 2-megapixel depth camera. It is also said to sport an 8-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies and video chats. The Realme Narzo 50 Pro 5G is tipped to pack a 4,800mAh battery with support for 33W charging. As previously mentioned, Realme is yet to officially announce the handset's specifications, ahead of its launch in the country.

Can Realme 9 Pro and 9 Pro+ win their respective segments? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Realme Narzo 50 Pro 5G, Realme Narzo 50 Pro 5G Specifications, Realme
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, as well as on Twitter at @DxDavey.  More
FIFA and EA Sports End 30-Year-Old Partnership, EA Sports FC Confirmed as New Name
Realme Narzo 50 Pro 5G India Launch Teased on Amazon; Tipped to Feature Dimensity 920 SoC, 6GB RAM
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Realme Narzo 50 Pro 5G India Launch Teased on Amazon: All Details
  2. Google Pixel 6a Specifications Leaked, Launch Tipped in Q2 2022
  3. Motorola Edge 30 Price in India Tipped Ahead of Launch
  4. OnePlus Nord 2T Spotted on Geekbench, Launch Expected Soon
  5. Nothing Phone 1 to Be Available for Purchase in India via Flipkart
  6. Vivo X80 Series Set to Launch in India on May 18
  7. OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite Review: Only for OnePlus Loyalists?
  8. Zomato CEO's Move to Donate ESOP Proceeds a 'Ploy': Workers' Union
  9. Escaype Live, Obi-Wan Kenobi, Home Shanti, and More on Hotstar in May
  10. OnePlus Nord 2T Price, Design, Specifications Tipped via Leaked Unboxing Video
#Latest Stories
  1. Razer Viper V2 Pro Ultra-Lightweight Gaming Mouse With Focus Pro 30K Optical Sensor Launched: Price, Details
  2. Realme Narzo 50 Pro 5G India Launch Teased on Amazon; Tipped to Feature Dimensity 920 SoC, 6GB RAM
  3. FIFA and EA Sports End 30-Year-Old Partnership, EA Sports FC Confirmed as New Name
  4. Elon Musk Says Will Reverse Twitter Ban on Former US President Donald Trump
  5. Ola Electric CEO Bhavish Aggarwal Says Scooter Fires Rare, but Can Happen in Future
  6. Elon Musk May Not Purchase Twitter for Agreed $44 Billion, Say Investors
  7. Google I/O 2022 Starts Today: How to Watch, What to Expect
  8. iPod Touch Officially Discontinued, Ending iPod Line After 20 Years
  9. Intel 12th Gen 'Alder Lake' HX CPUs Launched With up to 16 Cores for Premium Gaming, Workstation Laptops
  10. Westworld Season 4 Trailer Out, Release Date Set for June 27 on Disney+ Hotstar
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.