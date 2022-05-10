Realme Narzo 50 Pro 5G is reportedly being developed by the Chinese smartphone manufacturer and is likely to come to India with two variants. It is also rumoured that Realme is working on expanding its Narzo 50 series with addition of two new models — the Realme Narzo 50 Pro 5G and Realme Narzo 50 5G. The Realme Narzo 50 was launched in late February this year and the latest, Realme Narzo 50 Pro 5G, is expected to be positioned above the current generation smartphone as a premium model in the series. Realme is yet to announce and confirm the smartphone, though.

The rumoured Indian variant of the Realme Narzo 50 Pro 5G is expected to be launched with two variant options, a 4GB RAM with 128GB internal storage option and another variant with 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. The phone will supposedly come in two, Black and Blue, colour options as well, according to a report by 91Mobiles. The report further claims that the Realme Narzo 50 Pro 5G will soon be launched in India.

What to expect from Realme Narzo 50 Pro 5G and Narzo 50 5G?

There has been no confirmation on the specifications of the Realme Narzo 50 Pro 5G, but it is likely that the smartphone will be on the higher-end of the price bracket in Realme's Narzo 50 series. The expected specifications are about the smartphone's storage capacity and colours that will likely be offered in the Indian market.

Realme has separately created a dedicated microsite that confirms the existence of the Realme Narzo 50 5G edition, the 5G enabled variant of the original Narzo 50. The company claims on the microsite that it is offering its Narzo 50 5G series will carry the fastest 5G processor in the segment and also the best cooling technology in the segment. The Realme Narzo 50 5G is rumoured to be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC, coupled with the 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. It is also expected to come with Android 12-based Realme UI 3.0 custom skin out-of-the-box.

In April, some Realme Narzo 50 5G alleged specifications were tipped along with its supposed launch date. Earlier today, another report suggested the Realme Narzo 50 5G's look as a few renders of the smartphone leaked.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.