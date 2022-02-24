Realme Narzo 50 was launched in India on Thursday, February 24. The new mid-range smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Helio G96 SoC and features a 6.6-inch IPS LCD display with a refresh rate of 120Hz and 600 nits of peak brightness. Realme Narzo 50 gets a 5,000mAh battery with support for SuperDart fast charging. The handset also features a Dynamic RAM expansion feature that utilises free storage as virtual memory. The launch of Realme Narzo 50 follows the launch of Realme Narzo 50i and Realme Narzo 50A in India last September.

Realme Narzo 50 price in India, availability

Realme Narzo 50 price in India is set at Rs. 12,999 for the base 4GB RAM + 64GB storage model, while the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant is priced at Rs. 15,499. The smartphone is available in Speed Black and Speed Blue colour options. Realme Narzo 50 will be available for purchase via Amazon and from the company's online store and retails stores. The first Realme Narzo 50 sale will take place on March 3 at 12 noon, according to Realme.

Realme Narzo 50 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Realme Narzo 50 runs on Android 11 with the company's Realme UI 2.0 running on top. The smartphone sports a 6.6-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) IPS LCD with a 120Hz refresh rate. Realme Narzo 50 is powered by a MediaTek Helio G96 SoC paired with up to 6GB of RAM. The handset also offers a Dynamic RAM expansion feature to expand available memory to up to 11GB by utilising unused or free storage as virtual memory.

On the camera front, Realme Narzo 50 is equipped with a triple camera setup, featuring a 50-megapixel primary camera, a 2-megapixel portrait camera and a 2-megapixel macro camera. The smartphone comes with a 16-megapixel selfie camera. Realme Narzo 50 offers up to 128GB of storage, which can be expanded via microSD (up to 256GB) card through a dedicated slot. Connecivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and GPS. The smartphone runs on a 5,000mAh battery and supports 33W SuperDart fast charging.