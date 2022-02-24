Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Realme Narzo 50 With Triple Rear Cameras, MediaTek Helio G96 SoC Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Realme Narzo 50 With Triple Rear Cameras, MediaTek Helio G96 SoC Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Realme Narzo 50 is powered by a 5,000mAh battery.

By David Delima | Updated: 24 February 2022 12:56 IST
Realme Narzo 50 With Triple Rear Cameras, MediaTek Helio G96 SoC Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Realme

Realme Narzo 50 is available in Speed Blue (pictured) and Speed Black colour options

Highlights
  • Realme Narzo 50 is available in two colour options
  • The smartphone offers a Dynamic RAM expansion feature
  • Realme Narzo 50 display comes with a 120Hz refresh rate

Realme Narzo 50 was launched in India on Thursday, February 24. The new mid-range smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Helio G96 SoC and features a 6.6-inch IPS LCD display with a refresh rate of 120Hz and 600 nits of peak brightness. Realme Narzo 50 gets a 5,000mAh battery with support for SuperDart fast charging. The handset also features a Dynamic RAM expansion feature that utilises free storage as virtual memory. The launch of Realme Narzo 50 follows the launch of Realme Narzo 50i and Realme Narzo 50A in India last September.

Realme Narzo 50 price in India, availability

Realme Narzo 50 price in India is set at Rs. 12,999 for the base 4GB RAM + 64GB storage model, while the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant is priced at Rs. 15,499. The smartphone is available in Speed Black and Speed Blue colour options. Realme Narzo 50 will be available for purchase via Amazon and from the company's online store and retails stores. The first Realme Narzo 50 sale will take place on March 3 at 12 noon, according to Realme.

Realme Narzo 50 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Realme Narzo 50 runs on Android 11 with the company's Realme UI 2.0 running on top. The smartphone sports a 6.6-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) IPS LCD with a 120Hz refresh rate. Realme Narzo 50 is powered by a MediaTek Helio G96 SoC paired with up to 6GB of RAM. The handset also offers a Dynamic RAM expansion feature to expand available memory to up to 11GB by utilising unused or free storage as virtual memory.

On the camera front, Realme Narzo 50 is equipped with a triple camera setup, featuring a 50-megapixel primary camera, a 2-megapixel portrait camera and a 2-megapixel macro camera. The smartphone comes with a 16-megapixel selfie camera. Realme Narzo 50 offers up to 128GB of storage, which can be expanded via microSD (up to 256GB) card through a dedicated slot. Connecivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and GPS. The smartphone runs on a 5,000mAh battery and supports 33W SuperDart fast charging.

Can Realme 9 Pro and 9 Pro+ win their respective segments? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Advertisement
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Realme Narzo 50, Realme, Realme Narzo 50 Specifications, Realme Narzo 50 Price in India, Realme Narzo Series
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, as well as on Twitter at @DxDavey.  More
Apple Store Hostage Taker, Who Demanded EUR 200 Million in Cryptocurrency, Dies of Injuries in Amsterdam

Related Stories

Realme Narzo 50 With Triple Rear Cameras, MediaTek Helio G96 SoC Launched in India: Price, Specifications
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Manchester City to Build First Football Stadium in the Metaverse
  2. Intel Unveils Its Bonanza Mine Chip for Efficient Bitcoin Mining
  3. Realme Narzo 50 With MediaTek Helio G96 SoC Launched in India: All Details
  4. Oppo Find X5 Series Launch Today: What All to Expect From the Event
  5. Redmi Note 11 Pro Series India Launch Teased: All Details
  6. Jio Brings 2 New Prepaid Recharge Plans With Disney+ Hotstar Subscription
  7. Motorola Edge 30 Pro Set to Debut in India on February 24, Flipkart Teases
  8. Amazon Echo Buds (2nd Gen) TWS Earphones Debut in India at Rs. 11,999
  9. First Look at Christopher Nolan's Next Movie Oppenheimer Is Out
  10. iQoo 9 Pro, iQoo 9, iQoo 9 SE Launched in India: All Details
#Latest Stories
  1. Amazon Fab Phones Fest and Fab TV Fest Sale to Go Live from February 25 With Discounts on Smartphones, TVs
  2. Warner Music Group Partners With Splinterlands to Work on Arcade-Style Play-to-Earn Games
  3. Realme V25 Launch Set for March 3, Teased to Feature 64-Megapixel Triple Rear Cameras
  4. WhatApp Message Reactions Spotted on Desktop Beta, New Status Privacy Shortcut Under Development
  5. OnePlus 9R Getting Android 12-Based OxygenOS 12 Open Beta Update in India: How to Install
  6. Ukraine-Russia Crisis: Limited Impact on Chips Yet as Future Uncertain
  7. Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Screen Flickering Issue Acknowledged by Company, Fix Incoming
  8. Samsung Galaxy A73, Galaxy A53, Galaxy A33, Galaxy A23 Specifications Leaked; May Sport Quad Rear Cameras
  9. Neon Launches World’s 1st NFT Vending Machine in New York City
  10. Realme Narzo 50 With Triple Rear Cameras, MediaTek Helio G96 SoC Launched in India: Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.