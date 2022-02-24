Technology News
  Realme Narzo 50 India Launch Today: How to Watch Event Livestream, Expected Price, Specifications

Realme Narzo 50 India Launch Today: How to Watch Event Livestream, Expected Price, Specifications

Realme Narzo 50 launch in India will be held at 12:30pm today.

By David Delima | Updated: 24 February 2022 10:46 IST
Realme Narzo 50 India Launch Today: How to Watch Event Livestream, Expected Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Realme

The Realme Narzo 50 (pictured) is tipped to sport a triple camera setup

Highlights
  • Realme Narzo 50 will run on a MediaTek Helio G96 SoC
  • The smartphone is confirmed to feature SuperDart charging
  • Realme Narzo 50 will offer Dynamic RAM expansion support

Realme Narzo 50 India launch date is set for today (February 24). The brand has set up a dedicated microsite for the phone's arrival in the country and plans to hold a live event at 12:30pm today to launch the phone. This will be the third smartphone in the Realme Narzo 50 lineup and the handset is coming to India five months after the Chinese company launched Realme Narzo 50A and Narzo 50i in the country. Realme has confirmed that the upcoming Realme Narzo 50 will be powered by a MediaTek Helio G96 processor and will sport a display with a 120Hz refresh rate.

Realme Narzo 50 India launch livestream: How to watch

The Realme Narzo 50 India launch will be livestreamed through the Realme India YouTube channel and on the company's Realme Narzo 50 microsite. The livestream will begin at 12:30pm today. You can also watch the event livestream right here from the video embedded below.

Realme Narzo 50 price (expected)

Realme Narzo 50 price in India is tipped to be starting at Rs. 15,999 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage model, while its 6GB + 128GB variant is said to be priced at Rs. 17,990. The handset could launch in Speed Black and Speed Blue colour options, according to an earlier leak.

Realme Narzo 50 specifications (expected)

The upcoming Realme Narzo 50 will feature an octa core MediaTek Helio G96 SoC under the hood, the company has confirmed. Previous leaks have tipped the smartphone to launch with a 6.6-inch Full-HD+ IPS LCD display, and the company has revealed it will come with a 120Hz refresh rate on the microsite for the Realme Narzo 50. Realme has also stated that the smartphone will feature Dynamic RAM expansion, allowing the utilisation of unused storage as virtual memory to boost performance.

Realme has teased the rear design of the Realme Narzo 50 and the camera module suggests the smartphone will feature a triple camera setup. The smartphone is said to feature a 50-megapixel primary camera, a 2-megapixel monochrome sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro camera. While previous leaks tip the Realme Narzo 50 to launch with a 5,000mAh battery, the company has confirmed that the smartphone will feature SuperDart fast charging.

Can Realme 9 Pro and 9 Pro+ win their respective segments? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Further reading: Realme Narzo 50, Realme, Realme Narzo 50 Specifications, Realme Narzo 50 Launch, Realme Narzo 50 Livestream
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, as well as on Twitter at @DxDavey.  More
Twitter Mistakenly Pulled Accounts Monitoring Russian Troops Amid Ukraine Crisis

Realme Narzo 50 India Launch Today: How to Watch Event Livestream, Expected Price, Specifications
Popular Brands
