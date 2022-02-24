Realme Narzo 50 India launch date is set for today (February 24). The brand has set up a dedicated microsite for the phone's arrival in the country and plans to hold a live event at 12:30pm today to launch the phone. This will be the third smartphone in the Realme Narzo 50 lineup and the handset is coming to India five months after the Chinese company launched Realme Narzo 50A and Narzo 50i in the country. Realme has confirmed that the upcoming Realme Narzo 50 will be powered by a MediaTek Helio G96 processor and will sport a display with a 120Hz refresh rate.

Realme Narzo 50 India launch livestream: How to watch

The Realme Narzo 50 India launch will be livestreamed through the Realme India YouTube channel and on the company's Realme Narzo 50 microsite. The livestream will begin at 12:30pm today. You can also watch the event livestream right here from the video embedded below.

Realme Narzo 50 price (expected)

Realme Narzo 50 price in India is tipped to be starting at Rs. 15,999 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage model, while its 6GB + 128GB variant is said to be priced at Rs. 17,990. The handset could launch in Speed Black and Speed Blue colour options, according to an earlier leak.

Realme Narzo 50 specifications (expected)

The upcoming Realme Narzo 50 will feature an octa core MediaTek Helio G96 SoC under the hood, the company has confirmed. Previous leaks have tipped the smartphone to launch with a 6.6-inch Full-HD+ IPS LCD display, and the company has revealed it will come with a 120Hz refresh rate on the microsite for the Realme Narzo 50. Realme has also stated that the smartphone will feature Dynamic RAM expansion, allowing the utilisation of unused storage as virtual memory to boost performance.

Realme has teased the rear design of the Realme Narzo 50 and the camera module suggests the smartphone will feature a triple camera setup. The smartphone is said to feature a 50-megapixel primary camera, a 2-megapixel monochrome sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro camera. While previous leaks tip the Realme Narzo 50 to launch with a 5,000mAh battery, the company has confirmed that the smartphone will feature SuperDart fast charging.