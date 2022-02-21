Technology News
Realme Narzo 50 India Launch Date Set for February 24: Expected Price, Specifications

Realme Narzo 50 display will offer 120Hz refresh rate, according to the company.

By David Delima | Updated: 21 February 2022 11:15 IST
Realme Narzo 50 India Launch Date Set for February 24: Expected Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Amazon/ Realme

Realme Narzo 50 launch date was revealed on the microsite for the smartphone on Amazon

Highlights
  • Realme Narzo 50 will be available for purchase on Amazon
  • It is the third Realme Narzo 50-series smartphone to launch in India
  • Realme Narzo 50 will feature a MediaTek Helio G96 SoC

Realme Narzo 50 launch date is set for February 24, according to a listing for the smartphone on Amazon. It is the third smartphone in the Realme Narzo 50 lineup, following the launch of the Realme Narzo 50A and Narzo 50i in India in September 2021. The smartphone will be available for purchase via Amazon and is set to feature a MediaTek Helio G96 processor along with a display with 120Hz refresh rate, according to the dedicated Realme Narzo 50 microsite on Amazon and the company's website. The smartphone will be launched on February 24 at 12:30pm, according to Realme.

Realme Narzo 50 price in India (expected)

While the company is yet to officially announce pricing details of the Realme Narzo 50, the smartphone is tipped to cost Rs. 15,999 for the 4GB + 64GB storage model while the 6GB + 128GB storage variant is said to be priced at Rs. 17,990. The smartphone could be launched in Speed Black and Speed Blue colour options, and Realme has previously confirmed that the upcoming Realme Narzo 50 will be available for purchase via Amazon.

Realme Narzo 50 specifications (expected)

According to a report by RMLeaks, citing tipster Yogesh Brar, the upcoming Realme Narzo 50 will run on Android 12, with Realme UI 3.0 running on top. It may sport a 6.6-inch Full-HD+ IPS LCD display with 120Hz refresh rate. According to the microsite, the Realme Narzo 50 will be powered by a MediaTek Helio G96 SoC under the hood. It will reportedly be equipped with up to 6GB of LPDDR4X RAM.

On the camera front, the Realme Narzo 50 is tipped to feature a triple camera setup, with a 50-megapixel primary camera. The smartphone will also feature a 2-megapixel monochrome sensor and a tertiary 2-megapixel macro camera, according to the report. Meanwhile, the Realme Narzo 50 smartphone is said to launch with a 16-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies.

The Realme Narzo 50 smartphone will reportedly offer up to 128GB of UFS 2.1 storage, along with a microSD card slot. The smartphone is also tipped to run on a 5,000mAh battery, with 30W fast charging support. However, Realme is yet to confirm pricing and specifications of the smartphone ahead of the launch on February 24.

Can Realme 9 Pro and 9 Pro+ win their respective segments? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Realme Narzo 50

Realme Narzo 50

Display 6.60-inch
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 5,000mAh
OS Android
Resolution 1,080x2,400 pixels
Further reading: Realme Narzo 50, Realme, Realme Narzo 50 Specifications, Realme Narzo 50 Launch Date, Realme Narzo 50 Series
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, as well as on Twitter at @DxDavey.  More
Motorola Edge 30 Pro 5G Price in India, Specifications Leak; Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC Tipped

