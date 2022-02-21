Realme Narzo 50 launch date is set for February 24, according to a listing for the smartphone on Amazon. It is the third smartphone in the Realme Narzo 50 lineup, following the launch of the Realme Narzo 50A and Narzo 50i in India in September 2021. The smartphone will be available for purchase via Amazon and is set to feature a MediaTek Helio G96 processor along with a display with 120Hz refresh rate, according to the dedicated Realme Narzo 50 microsite on Amazon and the company's website. The smartphone will be launched on February 24 at 12:30pm, according to Realme.

Realme Narzo 50 price in India (expected)

While the company is yet to officially announce pricing details of the Realme Narzo 50, the smartphone is tipped to cost Rs. 15,999 for the 4GB + 64GB storage model while the 6GB + 128GB storage variant is said to be priced at Rs. 17,990. The smartphone could be launched in Speed Black and Speed Blue colour options, and Realme has previously confirmed that the upcoming Realme Narzo 50 will be available for purchase via Amazon.

Realme Narzo 50 specifications (expected)

According to a report by RMLeaks, citing tipster Yogesh Brar, the upcoming Realme Narzo 50 will run on Android 12, with Realme UI 3.0 running on top. It may sport a 6.6-inch Full-HD+ IPS LCD display with 120Hz refresh rate. According to the microsite, the Realme Narzo 50 will be powered by a MediaTek Helio G96 SoC under the hood. It will reportedly be equipped with up to 6GB of LPDDR4X RAM.

On the camera front, the Realme Narzo 50 is tipped to feature a triple camera setup, with a 50-megapixel primary camera. The smartphone will also feature a 2-megapixel monochrome sensor and a tertiary 2-megapixel macro camera, according to the report. Meanwhile, the Realme Narzo 50 smartphone is said to launch with a 16-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies.

The Realme Narzo 50 smartphone will reportedly offer up to 128GB of UFS 2.1 storage, along with a microSD card slot. The smartphone is also tipped to run on a 5,000mAh battery, with 30W fast charging support. However, Realme is yet to confirm pricing and specifications of the smartphone ahead of the launch on February 24.

