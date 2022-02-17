Technology News
loading

Realme Narzo 50 Confirmed to Launch in India Soon; Price, Specifications Tipped

Realme Narzo 50 will reportedly be priced at Rs. 15,999 for the base 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant.

By Satvik Khare | Updated: 17 February 2022 17:04 IST
Realme Narzo 50 Confirmed to Launch in India Soon; Price, Specifications Tipped

Photo Credit: Twitter/ Realme

Realme Narzo 50 is said to be powered by MediaTek Helio G96 SoC

Highlights
  • Realme Narzo 50 will be sold on Amazon
  • It is the third smartphone in Narzo 50 lineup after Narzo 50i, Narzo 50A
  • Realme Narzo 50 said to sport a 6.6-inch full-HD+ LCD display

Realme Narzo 50 is set to launch in India sometime later this month. Realme has not confirmed when the smartphone will hit the shelves. This will be the third smartphone in the Realme Narzo 50 lineup after Realme Narzo 50A and Realme Narzo 50i. The upcoming Realme Narzo 50 smartphone was earlier tipped to launch in November last year along with Realme Narzo 50 Pro. As of now, there is no information about Realme Narzo 50 Pro launch in India.

As per a dedicated microsite on the official website, Realme Narzo 50 will launch in India later this month. As mentioned, Realme has not yet confirmed the exact launch date of the smartphone. Furthermore, the smartphone manufacturer mentioned in a tweet that the upcoming smartphone will be available to purchase on Amazon; a microsite is now live on the e-commerce platform.

The vanilla Realme Narzo 50 will be the third smartphone in the Realme Narzo 50 series. The first two — Realme Narzo 50A and Realme Narzo 50i — were launched in India in September 2021. The upcoming Realme Narzo 50 was earlier reported to launch in India alongside Realme Narzo 50 Pro in November.

Realme Narzo 50 price in India (expected)

A report by PassionateGeekz mentions that Realme Narzo 50 will be priced in India at Rs. 15,999 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant. The 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant is said to be priced at Rs. 17,990. Realme is said to offer the smartphone in two colour options — Speed Black and Speed Blue. The report also mentions that the smartphone will have RMX3286 as its internal model designation.

Realme Narzo 50 specifications (expected)

The report has also listed some key specifications of the upcoming Realme Narzo 50. It will reportedly sport a 6.6-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) LCD display. It is said to be powered by MediaTek Helio G96 SoC, mated to up to 6GB of RAM. The smartphone will also get a triple rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel AI primary sensor and two 2-megapixel wide and depth sensors, as per the report. The front will reportedly house a 16-megapixel selfie sensor.

Realme Narzo 50 will reportedly get up to 128GB of onboard storage that can be further expanded via a microSD card (up to 256GB). The smartphone is said to get 4G LTE connectivity. The report mentions that the smartphone will pack a 5,000mAh battery. A CQC listing — spotted by MySmartPrice — mentions that the smartphone will get 33W fast charging support.

Realme India CEO Madhav Sheth joins Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast for an exclusive wide-ranging interview, as he talks about the 5G push, Make in India, Realme GT series and Book Slim, and how stores can improve their standing. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Advertisement
Realme Narzo 50

Realme Narzo 50

Display 6.60-inch
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 5,000mAh
OS Android
Resolution 1,080x2,400 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Realme, Realme Narzo 50, Realme Narzo 50 Price in India, Realme Narzo 50 Specifications, Narzo
Satvik Khare
Satvik Khare
Satvik Khare is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. His proficiency lies in educating how technology makes life easier for everyone. Gadgets have always been a passion with him and he's frequently found finding his way around new technologies. In his free time he loves tinkering with his car, participating in motorsports, and if the weather is bad, he can be found doing laps on Forza Horizon on his Xbox or reading a nice piece of fiction. He can be reached through his Twitter ...More
Poco X4 Pro 5G Key Specifications Leaked, Tipped to Feature Snapdragon 695 5G SoC

Related Stories

Realme Narzo 50 Confirmed to Launch in India Soon; Price, Specifications Tipped
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+, Galaxy S22 Ultra Debut in India: Details
  2. OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G Price, Colours Tipped Ahead of February 17 Launch
  3. OnePlus Products Lineup Tipped, Multiple Nord Series Phone Expected
  4. OnePlus Nord CE 2, TV Y1S Series to Launch in India Today: How to Watch Live
  5. Samsung Galaxy S22 Series Launching in India Today: All You Need to Know
  6. Garena Free Fire, AppLock Available via Samsung’s App Store Despite Ban
  7. OnePlus 10 Pro Tipped to Launch in March in India
  8. Google Doodle Honours Creator of the World’s First Chickenpox Vaccine
  9. Oppo Find X5 Series Will Be Launched on February 24: Details
  10. Oppo Reno 7 5G Goes on Sale in India: All Details
#Latest Stories
  1. Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg Is Urging His Colleagues to Be 'Metamates'
  2. Cardano Foundation Doubles Hacker Bounty Rewards for Finding Key Vulnerabilities in Its Blockchain
  3. Realme Narzo 50 Confirmed to Launch in India Soon; Price, Specifications Tipped
  4. Poco X4 Pro 5G Key Specifications Leaked, Tipped to Feature Snapdragon 695 5G SoC
  5. Reliance Jio Lost Most Wireless Subscribers in December 2021 as Airtel, BSNL Gained: TRAI
  6. The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Trailer Racks Up 257 Million Views in 24 Hours in New Record
  7. Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) Esports 2022 Roadmap Revealed by Krafton, Prize Pool of Rs. 6 Crore Announced
  8. Redmi Router AX5400 With Wi-Fi 6 Support, Hybrid Mesh Support Launched
  9. Acer Predator Helios 300 Premium Gaming Laptop With 360Hz Refresh Rate Display Launched in India
  10. Twitter Finally Adds Ethereum Wallet Support to Send and Receive Tips
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.