Realme Narzo 50 is set to launch in India sometime later this month. Realme has not confirmed when the smartphone will hit the shelves. This will be the third smartphone in the Realme Narzo 50 lineup after Realme Narzo 50A and Realme Narzo 50i. The upcoming Realme Narzo 50 smartphone was earlier tipped to launch in November last year along with Realme Narzo 50 Pro. As of now, there is no information about Realme Narzo 50 Pro launch in India.

As per a dedicated microsite on the official website, Realme Narzo 50 will launch in India later this month. As mentioned, Realme has not yet confirmed the exact launch date of the smartphone. Furthermore, the smartphone manufacturer mentioned in a tweet that the upcoming smartphone will be available to purchase on Amazon; a microsite is now live on the e-commerce platform.

The vanilla Realme Narzo 50 will be the third smartphone in the Realme Narzo 50 series. The first two — Realme Narzo 50A and Realme Narzo 50i — were launched in India in September 2021. The upcoming Realme Narzo 50 was earlier reported to launch in India alongside Realme Narzo 50 Pro in November.

Realme Narzo 50 price in India (expected)

A report by PassionateGeekz mentions that Realme Narzo 50 will be priced in India at Rs. 15,999 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant. The 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant is said to be priced at Rs. 17,990. Realme is said to offer the smartphone in two colour options — Speed Black and Speed Blue. The report also mentions that the smartphone will have RMX3286 as its internal model designation.

Realme Narzo 50 specifications (expected)

The report has also listed some key specifications of the upcoming Realme Narzo 50. It will reportedly sport a 6.6-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) LCD display. It is said to be powered by MediaTek Helio G96 SoC, mated to up to 6GB of RAM. The smartphone will also get a triple rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel AI primary sensor and two 2-megapixel wide and depth sensors, as per the report. The front will reportedly house a 16-megapixel selfie sensor.

Realme Narzo 50 will reportedly get up to 128GB of onboard storage that can be further expanded via a microSD card (up to 256GB). The smartphone is said to get 4G LTE connectivity. The report mentions that the smartphone will pack a 5,000mAh battery. A CQC listing — spotted by MySmartPrice — mentions that the smartphone will get 33W fast charging support.

