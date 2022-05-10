Technology News
Realme Narzo 50 5G Design Renders Leaked Ahead of Imminent India Launch

Realme Narzo 50 5G could sport a dual rear camera setup with a dual-LED flash.

By Siddhant Chandra | Updated: 10 May 2022 11:04 IST
Photo Credit: Realme

Realme has set up a landing page to tease the release of the Narzo 50 5G

Highlights
  • Realme Narzo 50 5G is claimed to feature the best 5G SoC at its price
  • It could offer Hyper Black and Hyper Blue colour options
  • The Realme Narzo 50 5G could pack a 5,000mAh battery

Realme Narzo 50 5G is set to soon arrive in India. Before its release, a couple of concept renders of the smartphone have been revealed. The alleged Narzo 50 5G renders provide a detailed look at the rear panel of this upcoming smartphone, including the rear camera module. The Shenzhen-based company has officially teased this handset, but is yet to reveal its first look or specifications. Realme should begin sharing more information regarding the Narzo 50 5G in the build-up to its release.

The alleged design renders of the Realme Narzo 50 5G were shared in a report by 91Mobiles. These renders depict a textured rear panel sporting a rectangle camera module on the top-left corner. The camera module packs two image sensors along with a dual-LED flash. This alleged design of the Narzo 50 5G is slightly different to that of the Narzo 50 4G which was released in February this year. The new 5G handset is suggested to sport a dual rear camera setup, which is different to the triple rear camera setup in the 4G handset. The Realme Narzo 50 5G would be the 5th entry in the Narzo 50 lineup, which already includes the base Narzo 50, Narzo 50i, Narzo 50A, and Narzo 50A Prime.

realme narzo 50 5g 91mobiles realme_narzo_50_5g_91mobiles

Photo Credit: 91Mobiles

Realme has created a landing page to tease the arrival of the Narzo 50 5G in India. The company claims that this smartphone would feature the fastest 5G chipset and the best cooling technology in its price segment at its release. Currently, there is no information available about what this handset might cost.

Furthermore, a related recent report suggests that the Realme Narzo 50 5G could arrive in India in May. The handset is said to arrive in Hyper Black and Hyper Blue colours. The smartphone could feature up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of onboard storage. It might feature a 50-megapixel primary sensor on the back. It is expected to pack a 5,000mAh battery with fast charging support.

Comment
