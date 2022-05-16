Realme Narzo 50 5G images have been leaked suggesting that the upcoming smartphone will come with a 2D design, and will be 8mm thin. The images indicated that the phone will sport a rectangular camera module with two cameras. It is tipped to come in at least a Blue colour, and speculated to make debut in a Black option as well. Reports have suggested that the Realme Narzo 50 5G could be powered by a Dimensity 810 5G SoC. It will be launched alongside the Realme Narzo 50 5G which could get a MediaTek Dimensity 920 SoC under the hood.

Citing industry sources, Digit reported that the Realme Narzo 50 5G will be an 8mm thin handset, and also sport a 2D design inspired by the Kevlar speed texture design. There is a Blue colour option with “stripped textured pattern” and Narzo logo on the bottom left corner. There is also Black colour option, the publication claims. The alleged renders and marketing images of the Realme handset also show a rectangular camera module with two camera sensors along with a dual-LED flash. The report, however, doesn't delve out information on the specifications.

The design is in line with a previous report which also tipped a textured back panel. Another report claimed the phone will come in Hyper Black and Hyper Blue colour options.

Realme Narzo 50 5G series launch

Realme has confirmed that the Realme Narzo 50 5G will be launched alongside the Realme Nazro 50 Pro 5G on May 18 at a digital event scheduled for at 12:30pm IST.

Realme Narzo 50 5G specifications (rumoured)

The Realme Narzo 50 5G is expected to feature a 6.6-inch full-HD+ display, and powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 810 5G SoC. It may be offered in 6GB+128GB and 8GB+128GB options. The smartphone is tipped to sport a dual rear camera setup with a 48-megapixel primary lens and a 2-megapixel lens. It could get an 8-megapixel front camera. The phone may pack a 5,000mAh battery.

Realme Narzo 50 Pro 5G specifications (rumoured)

Realme Narzo 50 Pro 5G is expected to feature a 6.4-inch full-HD+ display. The handset will be powered by a MediTek Dimensity 920 5G SoC and will be offered in 6GB+128GB and 8GB+128GB options. For optics, the Narzo 50 Pro 5G is expected to feature a triple rear camera setup with a 48-megapixel primary lens, 8-megapixel lens, and a 2-megapixel lens. There may be a 16-megapixel front camera. The smartphone is said to pack a 5,000mAh battery.