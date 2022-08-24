Realme GT Neo 4 has been spotted on the official company website in China and India, according to a tipster. The tipster has not revealed any other details about the rumoured smartphone. The smartphone is expected to succeed the Realme GT Neo 3 handset, which was launched by the Chinese smartphone brand in India in April. To recall, the GT Neo 3 features a 6.7-inch display with 120Hz refresh rate and full-HD+ resolution. It features two battery and charging options.

Tipster Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) has shared via Twitter that the Realme GT Neo 4 has been listed on the official Realme website in China and India. This indicates that the handset could be launched in both countries. The company is yet to announce the launch of the handset, and its specifications. The rumoured Realme GT Neo 4 is likely to succeed the Realme GT Neo 3, which was launched in India in April.

So the Realme GT Neo4 has been listed on the company's official website (China, India).#Realme #RealmeGTNeo4 pic.twitter.com/8CiT6aW3OL — Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) August 24, 2022

To recall, Realme GT Neo 3 is a dual-SIM (Nano) smartphone. It sports a 6.7-inch display with 120Hz refresh rate, full-HD+ (1,080x2,412 pixels) resolution, a 1,000Hz touch sampling rate, HDR10+ support. The handset is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 8100 5G SoC, coupled with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 onboard storage.

It also features a dedicated display processor, according to the company. For optics, the smartphone features a triple rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens, and a 2-megapixel macro lens. The primary rear camera on the Realme GT Neo 3 gets optical image stabilisation and electronic image stabilisation. At the front, the phone sports a 16-megapixel Samsung S5K3P9 selfie camera.

For connectivity, the Realme GT Neo 3 gets 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, and NFC support. It also features an ambient light sensor, a proximity sensor, a gyroscope, an accelerometer, a hall sensor, and a magnetic sensor. The Realme GT Neo 3 also features an in-display fingerprint scanner for unlocking, and a USB Type-C port for charging. The phone features a 4,500mAh battery option with 150W UltraDart charging support and a 5,000mAh battery option with 80W fast charging support.