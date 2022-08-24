Technology News
loading

Realme GT Neo 4 Spotted on Realme India, China Websites: All Details

Realme GT Neo 4 is tipped to succeed the Realme GT Neo 3, which was launched in India in April.

By Dhruv Raghav | Updated: 24 August 2022 17:38 IST
Realme GT Neo 4 Spotted on Realme India, China Websites: All Details

Photo Credit: Realme

Realme GT Neo 3 (pictured) is a dual-SIM (Nano) smartphone

Highlights
  • Realme GT Neo 4 could be launched in China and India
  • Realme is yet to reveal details about the GT Neo 4
  • The Realme GT Neo 3 features a 6.7-inch display

Realme GT Neo 4 has been spotted on the official company website in China and India, according to a tipster. The tipster has not revealed any other details about the rumoured smartphone. The smartphone is expected to succeed the Realme GT Neo 3 handset, which was launched by the Chinese smartphone brand in India in April. To recall, the GT Neo 3 features a 6.7-inch display with 120Hz refresh rate and full-HD+ resolution. It features two battery and charging options.

Tipster Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) has shared via Twitter that the Realme GT Neo 4 has been listed on the official Realme website in China and India. This indicates that the handset could be launched in both countries. The company is yet to announce the launch of the handset, and its specifications. The rumoured Realme GT Neo 4 is likely to succeed the Realme GT Neo 3, which was launched in India in April.

To recall, Realme GT Neo 3 is a dual-SIM (Nano) smartphone. It sports a 6.7-inch display with 120Hz refresh rate, full-HD+ (1,080x2,412 pixels) resolution, a 1,000Hz touch sampling rate, HDR10+ support. The handset is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 8100 5G SoC, coupled with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 onboard storage.

It also features a dedicated display processor, according to the company. For optics, the smartphone features a triple rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens, and a 2-megapixel macro lens. The primary rear camera on the Realme GT Neo 3 gets optical image stabilisation and electronic image stabilisation. At the front, the phone sports a 16-megapixel Samsung S5K3P9 selfie camera.

For connectivity, the Realme GT Neo 3 gets 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, and NFC support. It also features an ambient light sensor, a proximity sensor, a gyroscope, an accelerometer, a hall sensor, and a magnetic sensor. The Realme GT Neo 3 also features an in-display fingerprint scanner for unlocking, and a USB Type-C port for charging. The phone features a 4,500mAh battery option with 150W UltraDart charging support and a 5,000mAh battery option with 80W fast charging support.

Do the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4 offer enough over last year's models? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Realme, Realme GT Neo 4, Realme GT Neo 3
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav works as a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He became a journalist in 2021, and was earlier covering North American companies, including the MAANG, for a news agency. His interest in gadgets and EVs brought him here. After work, you’ll probably find him either reading Jaun Elia or competing for a district in Mafia 3: Definitive Edition. More
Netflix's Job Listings Point Towards Its Cloud Gaming Plans

Related Stories

Realme GT Neo 4 Spotted on Realme India, China Websites: All Details
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Nord 3, Nord Watch, Nord Band, More Tipped to Launch in India Soon
  2. Asus Announces Upgrades for Its Creative Series Laptops in India: Details
  3. Thor: Love and Thunder Disney+ Hotstar Release Date Announced
  4. Xiaomi NoteBook Pro 120G to Feature 12th Gen Intel Core i5 CPU: Details
  5. Motorola to Announce Three New Edge Series Smartphones on September 8
  6. More People Plan to Upgrade to the iPhone 14, Survey Suggests
  7. Sony HT-S400 Soundbar With Wireless Subwoofer Launched in India
  8. One-Punch Man Anime Is Getting a Third Season
  9. Google Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro Spotted on Canadian Certification Site: Report
  10. iPhone 14 Pro Max Demand Highest, iPhone 14 Max's Lowest: Report
#Latest Stories
  1. Whistleblower Complaint Could Provide Musk With Ammunition in Attempt to Exit Twitter Deal: Report
  2. Facebook News Feed Broken for Hours, Spammed with Bot Posts to Celebrity Pages: Report
  3. Missing Facebook Edit Button Causes Storm on Social Media
  4. IRCTC Officials Summoned by Parliamentary Panel Over Tender to Monetise Citizen Data
  5. WhatsApp Working on Displaying Profile Photos in Group Chats for iOS: Report
  6. Poco M5 Officially Teased, Said to Feature MediaTek Helio G99 SoC: Report
  7. Gotham Knights Release Date Brought Forward, Gamescom Trailer Shows New Villains Harley Quinn, Clayface
  8. Realme GT Neo 4 Spotted on Realme India, China Websites: All Details
  9. Netflix's Job Listings Point Towards Its Cloud Gaming Plans
  10. Rug Pull Alert: SudoRare NFT Marketplace Shuts Shop Within Six Hours of Launch
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.