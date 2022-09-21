Technology News
Realme GT Neo 4 Tipped to Get Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, 100W Fast Charging: Report

Realme GT Neo 4 was recently spotted on company’s official website in India and China.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna |  Updated: 21 September 2022 18:36 IST
Realme GT Neo 3 (pictured) sports a 6.7-inch display

Highlights
  • Realme GT Neo 4 is tipped to sport a 1.5K+ resolution display
  • The rumoured Realme phone could rival the Redmi K60
  • Realme GT Neo 3 was launched in India in April

Realme GT Neo 4 specifications have been tipped, as per a report. The tipster shared the specifications of an unnamed phone, which is said to rival the Redmi K60. The tipster further said that the handset could sport a 1.5K+ resolution display with 120Hz refresh rate and 2,160Hz pulse-width modulation (PWM). The smartphone is tipped to pack an unspecified large battery with 100W fast charging support. Realme GT Neo 4 was recently spotted by another tipster on the company's official website in China and India.

Tipster Digital Chat Station has shared some key specifications of an unnamed rival of the Redmi K60 via the Chinese microblogging website Weibo. According to a report by GearTale, these specifications belong to the Relame GT Neo 4. The tipster said that the smartphone will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC.

The Realme GT Neo 4 could sport a 1.5K+ resolution flexible display with 120Hz refresh rate, 2,160Hz PWM, and eye protection support, according to the report citing the tipster. The handset is tipped to sport an unspecified large battery with 100W fast charging support. The company is yet to officially announce the specifications of the rumoured smartphone.

According to a recent report, the Realme GT Neo 4 was spotted by a tipster on company's official website in India and China. This suggested that the phone could debut in both the countries. The phone is expected to succeed the Realme GT Neo 3.

To recall, the Realme GT Neo 3 was launched in India in April. The smartphone sports a 6.7-inch display with 120Hz refresh rate, full-HD+ resolution, and 1,000Hz touch sampling rate. The phone also features HDR10+ support. It is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8100 5G SoC, paired with 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 inbuilt storage.

For optics, the Realme GT Neo 3 features a triple rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens, and a 2-megapixel macro lens. At the front the handset sports a 16-megapixel selfie camera. It packs a 4,500mAh battery option with 150W UltraDart charging support and a 5,000mAh battery option with 80W fast charging support.

Realme, Realme GT Neo 4, Realme GT Neo 3
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav works as a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He became a journalist in 2021, and was earlier covering North American companies, including the MAANG, for a news agency. His interest in gadgets and EVs brought him here. After work, you’ll probably find him either reading Jaun Elia or competing for a district in Mafia 3: Definitive Edition. More
