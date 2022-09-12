Technology News
Realme GT Neo 3T Unboxing Images Shared Ahead of Launch, to Feature 120Hz AMOLED Display: Details

Realme GT Neo 3T is set to launch in India on September 16 at 12:30pm IST.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna |  Updated: 12 September 2022 14:29 IST
Realme GT Neo 3T Unboxing Images Shared Ahead of Launch, to Feature 120Hz AMOLED Display: Details

Photo Credit: Realme Community Forum

Realme GT Neo 3T box packs a USB Type-A to USB Type-C cable

Highlights
  • Realme GT Neo 3T will sport an E4 AMOLED display
  • The new Realme phone was unveiled globally in June
  • The specifications of the phone were recently teased

Realme GT Neo 3T unboxing images have been shared by the company via an official community post. The images also reveal some of the key specifications of the handset. Realme GT Neo 3T is set to launch in India on September 16 at 12:30pm IST. The Indian variant of the handset is teased to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC. It will also feature 5G network connectivity. A dedicated landing page for the handset recently teased some specifications of the phone as well.

In an official community forum post, Realme has shared the unboxing images of an Indian unit of the Realme GT Neo 3T. The shared images reveal the contents of the box, and also some of the key specifications of the handset. Inside the box, apart from the phone, Realme has packed an 80W SuperDart charging adapter, a USB Type-A to USB Type-C cable, a SIM ejector tool, a TPU case, and handset-related documentation.

realme gt neo 3t unbox image realme Realme

Photo Credit: Realme Community Forum

As per the shared images, the Realme GT Neo 3T in India will get stainless steel vapour cooling+ feature. The smartphone appears with dual-band Wi-Fi, 5G, and 4G LTE connectivity support. As per the images, the handset that was unboxed features 8GB of RAM and 256GB of inbuilt storage. The phone can be seen in Drifting White colour option as well. The rear panel of the smartphone will feature the “racing flag” design as well.

realme gt neo 3t unbox image realme 1 Realme

Photo Credit: Realme Community Forum

Recently, a dedicated landing page for the Realme GT Neo 3T revealed its key specifications. The same specifications were also seen in the unboxing images. The handset will support 80W fast charging, and has been TUV Rheinland Safe Fast-charge System certified.

The Realme GT Neo 3T is set to launch in India on September 16 at 12:30pm IST. It will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC, as per the landing page. The Realme GT Neo 3T has been teased to sport an E4 AMOLED display with 1,300 nits peak brightness, HDR10+ support, and 92.6 percent screen-to-body ratio. The camera specifications of the smartphone will be revealed by the company on September 13, the landing page suggests.

In June this year, the global variant of the Realme GT Neo 3T was unveiled. It sports a 6.62-inch E4 AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC, coupled with Adreno 650 GPU and 8GB RAM. It features a 64-megapixel triple rear camera setup.

This week, we discuss Android 13 on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
