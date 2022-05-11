Realme GT Neo 3T has been spotted on Geekbench benchmarking website, hinting at a few key specifications. The listing has indicated that the upcoming handset will be powered by Snapdragon 870 SoC. The smartphone from Realme is also said to run on Android 12 with the Realme UI 3.0 on the top. Recent reports said that the Realme GT Neo 3T has been spotted on multiple certification websites suggesting the phone's key specifications, and its launch in multiple markets. The handset is likely the successor of the Realme GT Neo 2T.

The Geekbench listing, first spotted by MySmartPrice shows the Realme GT Neo 3T with model number RMX3371. The handset will feature a Qualcomm Snapdragon CPU with 1 + 3 + 4 core configuration and codename kona. The smartphone is said to rely on Adreno 650 GPU. Based on these details, the Realme GT Neo 3T is expected to be powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 processor. The listing also indicates that the smartphone will come in an 8GB storage variant. The handset is said to run on Android 12 with the Realme UI 3.0 on the top.

The Realme GT Neo 3T was spotted on Geekbench website with 1,003 points in single-core testing and a multi-core score of 2,607.

The Realme GT Neo 3T ha also been spotted on multiple certification websites suggesting the phone's key specifications, and its launch in multiple markets. As per the information shared by two tipsters, the phone has been spotted on Thailand's National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC) website, Bureau of Indian Standards site, and Indonesian TKDN website. It has also been spotted on Volza that provides shipment records data. The smartphone's camera details have also been tipped via Camera FV 5 database.

The Realme smartphone is tipped to come equipped with a 64-megapixel main rear camera, and a 16-megapixel front shooter. The phone is also said to feature a 6.5-inch display, and 256GB inbuilt storage. Apart from this, there is no confirmed information available on the phone yet.

The Realme GT Neo 3T is likely to be a successor of the Realme GT Neo 2T that was launched in China in October last year.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.