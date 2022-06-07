Technology News
Realme GT Neo 3T With Snapdragon 870 SoC, 6.62-Inch Display Launched: Details

Realme GT Neo 3T base variant has been launched at $469.99 (roughly Rs. 36,500).

By Dhruv Raghav | Updated: 7 June 2022 15:37 IST
Photo Credit: Realme

Realme GT Neo 3T (pictiured) gets a checkered flag design at the back with two colours

Highlights
  • Realme GT Neo 3T gets a triple rear camera setup
  • Realme GT Neo 3T comes in three colour options
  • Realme GT Neo 3T weighs 195g

Realme GT Neo 3T has been globally launched at Realme's GT Neo 3 series launch event. The smartphone features Snapdragon 870 SoC and Adreno 650 GPU. It sports a 6.62-inch E4 AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate. The handset gets two storage options along with three colour options. It sports a triple rear camera setup and a selfie camera at the front. Realme GT Neo 3T is running the Android 12-based Realme UI 3.0 and it gets Bluetooth version 5.2, dual-band Wi-Fi, and more for connectivity.

Realme GT Neo 3T price and availability

Realme has finally unveiled its much anticipated Realme GT Neo 3T globally at its launch event for the GT Neo 3 series.

The smartphone has been priced at $469.99 (roughly Rs. 36,500) for the base variant with 8GB RAM + 128GB internal storage. The 8GB RAM + 256GB internal storage variant has been priced at $509.99 (roughly Rs. 39,600). The Realme GT Neo 3T is available in three colour options, Dash Yellow, Drifting White, and Shade Black.

Realme GT Neo 3T specifications

Realme GT Neo 3T has been launched with a 6.62-inch E4 AMOLED display and 120Hz refresh rate. The display is claimed to deliver up to 1,300 nits of peak brightness and gets HDR10+ support. The handset is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC paired with the Adreno 650 GPU. The SoC comes with one prime core running at 3.19GHz, three cores running at 2.42GHz, and four efficiency cores running at 1.8GHz.

The new smartphone from Realme features a triple rear camera setup with a 64-megapixel primary camera, an 8-megapixel ultra wide camera, and a 2-megapixel macro camera. At the front, the smartphone gets a 16-megapixel selfie camera. The Realme GT Neo 3T gets a 5,000mAh battery with 80W fast charging support. It is running Android 12 with Realme UI 3.0 on top. The smartphone also features Bluetooth version 5.2, dual-band Wi-Fi, VC cooling, and up to 5GB virtual RAM.

The Realme GT Neo 3T comes with a checkered flag design at the back for the Dash Yellow and Drifting White colour variants, whereas the Shade Black colour variant has been finished in matte. It is 8.65mm thick and weighs 195g.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News.

Further reading: Realme, Realme GT Neo 3T, Realme GT Neo 3T price, Realme GT Neo 3T specifications, Realme UI 3, Android 12, Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC
