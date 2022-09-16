Realme GT Neo 3T was launched in India on Friday as the company's latest offering. The smartphone features a 6.62-inch E4 AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC. The phone will also sport 5G connectivity and will come with 80W SuperDart Charging technology that is claimed to charge the phone's battery to 50 percent in 12 minutes. Realme launched the handset in various markets in June this year, and the variant launched in India is similar to the model launched in other regions.

Realme GT Neo 3T price and availability

The Realme GT Neo 3T price in India starts at Rs. 29,999 for the base 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The 8GB RAM + 128GB storage version is priced at Rs. 31,999 and the top-of-the-line 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant price is set at Rs. 33,999.

The Realme GT Neo 3T will go on sale from September 23, 12pm (noon) on Realme.com, Flipkart and mainline channels. Realme is offering up to Rs. 7,000 discount during the first sale. It will be available in three colour options, Dash Yellow, Drifting White, and Shade Black. The yellow and white colour variants feature a checkered flag design on the rear panel.

Realme GT Neo 3T specifications

The dual-SIM Realme GT Neo 3T runs Android 12 with Realme UI 3.0 on top and sports a 6.62-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) E4 AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate. The display is claimed to deliver up to 1,300 nits of peak brightness and gets HDR10+ support. Under the hood, the handset comes equipped with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC paired with up to 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM. The smartphone comes with Dynamic RAM Expansion Technology that can borrow an additional 5GB of RAM for smoother operations. There is also a Stainless Steel Vapor Cooling System Plus that comprises eight cooling layers with diamond thermal gel to effectively dissipate heat.

The Realme GT Neo 3T features a triple rear camera setup that is headlined by a 64-megapixel primary sensor paired with an f/1.8 aperture lens. There is an 8-megapixel ultra wide camera with f/2.3 aperture lens with a field-of-view of 119 degrees. It is accompanied by a 2-megapixel macro camera with an f/2.4 aperture lens. At the front is a 16-megapixel selfie camera with f/2.45 aperture lens.

The Realme GT Neo 3T gets up to 256GB UFS 3.1 inbuilt storage. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi, 5G, 4G LTE, Bluetooth v5.2, NFC, and a USB Type-C port. Sensors onboard include magnetic induction sensor, light sensor, proximity sensor, gyro, acceleration sensor, and an under-display optical fingerprint sensor. There is also a face unlock feature. The smartphone packs a 5,000mAh battery with 80W SuperDart Charge technology. There are dual-speakers with Dolby Atmos. The phone measures 162.9x75.8x8.65mm and weighs 194.5g.