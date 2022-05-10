Realme GT Neo 3T has reportedly been spotted on multiple certification websites suggesting the phone's key specifications, and its launch in multiple markets. As per the information shared by two tipsters, the phone has been spotted on Thailand's National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC) website, Bureau of Indian Standards site, and Indonesian TKDN website. It has also been spotted on Volza that provides shipment records data. The smartphone's camera details have also been tipped via Camera FV 5 database. The handset is likely the successor of the Realme GT Neo 2T.

Tipsters Mukul Sharma and Abhishek Yadav shared a few images, including one of the NBTC website, which shows that a smartphone with model number RMX3371 has been certified, and its name is Realme GT Neo 3T. As per Sharma's tweet, the phone has also been spotted on the BIS certification website. The Realme smartphone is tipped to come equipped with a 64-megapixel main rear camera, and a 16-megapixel front shooter, as per the screenshots of Camera FV-5 listing shared by Sharma.

Meanwhile, Yadav tweeted images of the Realme GT Neo 3T getting certified on TKDN, and also listed on Volza website. It suggests that the phone will come with a 6.5-inch display, and will have 256GB of inbuilt storage. Apart from this, there is no information available on the phone yet.

The Realme GT Neo 3T is likely to be a successor of the Realme GT Neo 2T that was launched in China in October last year.

To recall, the Realme GT Neo 2T features a 6.43-inch OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC, which is paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. It packs a triple rear camera setup with a 64-megapixel main camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera, and a macro shooter. The phone packs a 4,500mAh battery with support for 65W fast charging.