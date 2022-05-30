Realme had announced that it will soon hold the GT Neo 3 series launch event and that the three in the GT Neo 3 also stands for three models and not just third-generation. Now, the Chinese company has confirmed that one of the three upcoming models, Realme GT Neo 3T, will launch on June 7. The smartphone has been tipped to launch in India next month with a Snapdragon 870 SoC. It is expected to be the successor to the GT Neo 2T that was launched in China in October last year.

The Chinese smartphone brand, Realme, has announced in a tweet that the company will launch the Realme GT Neo 3T at its upcoming GT Neo 3 series launch event. Realme Indonesia has confirmed a June 7 launch date via Twitter for the smartphone.

Earlier, the company had tweeted that in the near future the company will hold the GT Neo 3 series launch event. The company also said that there will be three models of the smartphone.

Realme GT Neo 3T is the first model that the company has confirmed of the three that will launch at the event. The company had also teased the model 4 hours before the confirmation.

Realme GT Neo 3T specifications (expected)

According to a report, the Realme GT Neo 3T will come with a 6.5-inch touchscreen and 256GB of internal memory. The smartphone is expected to get a 64-megapixel primary camera and a 16-megapixel selfie camera. The smartphone was also spotted on the Geekbench benchmarking website. The listing showed that the smartphone will feature a Qualcomm Snapdragon SoC with a 1 + 3 + 4 core configuration and Adreno 650 GPU. Based on the details, it is expected to get the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC. The smartphone is also expected to get an 8GB RAM variant and Android 12 with Realme UI 3.0 on top. It is said to be the successor to the Realme GT Neo 2T that was launched in China in October 2021.

Realme GT Neo 3T has been tipped to launch in June 2022 in India, but the company is yet to confirm official launch dates of the model in the country. The company has also not provided any details regarding the price of the device.