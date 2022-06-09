Technology News
loading

Realme GT Neo 3T Spotted on India Website Hinting Imminent Launch: Report

Realme GT Neo 3T has been launched in various markets earlier this week.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 9 June 2022 15:51 IST
Realme GT Neo 3T Spotted on India Website Hinting Imminent Launch: Report

Photo Credit: Twitter/ Madhav Sheth

Realme GT Neo 3T Dragon Ball Z Edition was launched in Europe recently

Highlights
  • Realme GT Neo 3T packs a 5,000mAh battery
  • It sports a 6.62-inch E4 AMOLED display
  • Realme GT Neo 3T comes with 64-megapixel primary camera

Realme GT Neo 3T has allegedly been spotted on the company's official Indian website, hinting that it will make its debut in the country soon. The smartphone was launched globally earlier this week. It sports a 6.62-inch E4 AMOLED display with 120HZ refresh rate, a Snapdragon 870 SoC under the hood, and a 5,000mAh battery with 80W fast charging support. Along with the regular models, Realme has also launched the Realme GT Neo 3T Dragon Ball Z Edition in Europe.

As per a tweet by tipster Mukul Sharma, the Realme GT Neo 3T has been listed on Realme India website. It was spotted among other smartphones on the Spare Parts Price page. This hints that the phone will be launched in India soon.

Meanwhile, Realme has also launched the Realme GT Neo 3T Dragon Ball Z Edition in Europe. The development was announced by Realme Vice President Madhav Sheth.

Realme GT Neo 3T specifications

The dual-SIM (nano) Realme GT Neo 3T runs Android 12 with Realme UI 3.0 on top, and sports a 6.62-inch E4 AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, the phone comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC paired with 8GB of RAM. For photography, it comes with a triple rear camera setup headlined by a 64-megapixel primary camera. There is also an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera, and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. At the front is a 16-megapixel selfie camera.

The Realme GT Neo 3T packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for 80W fast charging. It features Bluetooth v5.2, and dual-band Wi-Fi for connectivity. Other features include VC cooling and up to 5GB virtual RAM. Along with the regular Black finish variant of the smartphone, there is a chequered flag design at the back for the Dash Yellow and Drifting White colour options. It may be possible that the company will launch the Realme GT Neo 3T Dragon Ball Z Edition in India as well.

Missed Apple's WWDC 2022? We discuss every major announcement on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Realme GT Neo 3T

Realme GT Neo 3T

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.62-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 870
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 64-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 12
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Realme GT Neo 3T, Realme GT Neo 3T Specifications, Realme, Realme GT Neo 3T Dragon Ball Z Edition
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He has worked in a national daily newspaper, a news agency, a magazine and now writing technology news online. He has knowledge on a wide gamut of topics related to cybersecurity, enterprise and consumer technology. Write to sourabhk@ndtv.com or get in touch on Twitter through his handle @KuleshSourabh. More
Meta Halts Development of Smartwatch Carrying Dual Cameras; Plans to Continue Focus on Wrist Wearables: Report
Xbox Design Lab Expands to 11 Additional Countries, Updated With New Customisation Options

Related Stories

Realme GT Neo 3T Spotted on India Website Hinting Imminent Launch: Report
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Nord 2T 5G India Launch Date, Price Leaked: All Details
  2. Poco F4 5G Confirmed to Have Snapdragon 870 SoC
  3. Nothing Phone 1 Launch Date Set for July 12: All You Need to Know
  4. LG Eclair QP5 Dolby Atmos Soundbar System Review
  5. Moto G42 With Snapdragon 680 SoC Launched: Details
  6. Jurassic World Dominion Review: What in the Actual Dino Is Going On?
  7. Moto G62 5G With Snapdragon 480 Plus SoC, Triple Cameras Launched: Details
  8. Here's How You Can Control Thanos' Infinity Gauntlet
  9. MacBook Air (2022), 13-Inch MacBook Pro (2022) With M2 Chips Launched
  10. Realme GT Neo 3T Spotted on India Website Hinting Imminent Launch: Report
#Latest Stories
  1. Lenovo Tab P12 Pro tablet, Yoga AIO 7 Desktop Launched in India: All Details
  2. Twitter Pulled 9to5Mac, XDA Developers Accounts Due to Minimum Age Requirements
  3. MSI Titan, Raider, CreatorPro, Vector Gaming Laptop Lineups Refreshed With Latest Intel, Nvidia Hardware
  4. WhatsApp May Let You Export Chat Backups From Google Drive in Future
  5. OnePlus Nord 2T 5G India Launch Date, Price, Availability Leaked: Here’s All You Need to Know
  6. Garmin Vivosmart 5 With Up To 7 Days Battery Life Launched in India: Details
  7. Microsoft Surface Duo 2 June Update Brings Improved Glance Bar, Slim Pen 2 Functionality
  8. Strange Repeating Fast Radio Burst (FRB) Originating From Distant Galaxy Detected by Scientists
  9. NASA’s Europa Clipper Main Body Completed, Soon to Explore Jupiter’s Moon
  10. Jio-Bp to Set Up EV Charging, Battery Swapping Stations Across 12 Cities in North India
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.