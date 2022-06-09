Realme GT Neo 3T Spotted on India Website Hinting Imminent Launch: Report

Realme GT Neo 3T has allegedly been spotted on the company's official Indian website, hinting that it will make its debut in the country soon. The smartphone was launched globally earlier this week. It sports a 6.62-inch E4 AMOLED display with 120HZ refresh rate, a Snapdragon 870 SoC under the hood, and a 5,000mAh battery with 80W fast charging support. Along with the regular models, Realme has also launched the Realme GT Neo 3T Dragon Ball Z Edition in Europe.

As per a tweet by tipster Mukul Sharma, the Realme GT Neo 3T has been listed on Realme India website. It was spotted among other smartphones on the Spare Parts Price page. This hints that the phone will be launched in India soon.

Meanwhile, Realme has also launched the Realme GT Neo 3T Dragon Ball Z Edition in Europe. The development was announced by Realme Vice President Madhav Sheth.

Realme GT Neo 3T specifications

The dual-SIM (nano) Realme GT Neo 3T runs Android 12 with Realme UI 3.0 on top, and sports a 6.62-inch E4 AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, the phone comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC paired with 8GB of RAM. For photography, it comes with a triple rear camera setup headlined by a 64-megapixel primary camera. There is also an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera, and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. At the front is a 16-megapixel selfie camera.

The Realme GT Neo 3T packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for 80W fast charging. It features Bluetooth v5.2, and dual-band Wi-Fi for connectivity. Other features include VC cooling and up to 5GB virtual RAM. Along with the regular Black finish variant of the smartphone, there is a chequered flag design at the back for the Dash Yellow and Drifting White colour options. It may be possible that the company will launch the Realme GT Neo 3T Dragon Ball Z Edition in India as well.