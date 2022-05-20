Realme GT Neo 3T launch in India has been tipped by a well-known tipster. According to the tipster, the new Realme smartphone will make its debut in the country in June. The Realme GT Neo 3T is said to be a rebranded variant of the Realme Q5 Pro, which was launched in China last month. Meanwhile, the phone was also spotted on the Geekbench benchmarking website recently hinting at a few key specifications. The listing indicated that the upcoming handset will be powered by the Snapdragon 870 SoC.

Tipster Abhishek Yadav has shared a tweet suggesting that the upcoming Realme smartphone, the Realme GT Neo 3T, is ready to launch in India next month, June 2022. However, the exact launch date and pricing of the smartphone are still not disclosed by Realme.

Realme GT Neo 3T launching next month in India.#realme #realmeGTNeo3T — Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) May 18, 2022

Realme GT Neo 3T specifications (expected)

The phone has reportedly been spotted on multiple certification websites, suggesting some of the key specifications of the phone. The listings suggests that the phone will come with a 6.5-inch display, and will have 256GB of inbuilt storage. On the camera front, the smartphone is tipped to come equipped with a 64-megapixel main rear camera, and a 16-megapixel front shooter.

Meanwhile, the Realme GT Neo 3T was also recently listed on the Geekbench benchmarking website. As per the listing, the smartphone will feature a Qualcomm Snapdragon CPU with a 1 + 3 + 4 core configuration. The smartphone is said to rely on Adreno 650 GPU. Based on these details, the Realme GT Neo 3T is expected to be powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC. The listing also claimed that the smartphone will come in an 8GB storage variant and run on Android 12 with the Realme UI 3.0 on top. Apart from this, there is no confirmed information available on the phone yet.

The Realme GT Neo 3T is likely to be a successor to the Realme GT Neo 2T that made its debut in China in October last year.