Realme GT Neo 3T India Launch Around the Corner, 3 Variants Coming: Report

Realme GT Neo 3T is said to have 6GB and 8GB RAM options in India.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 20 June 2022 18:18 IST
Realme GT Neo 3T India Launch Around the Corner, 3 Variants Coming: Report

Photo Credit: Realme

Realme GT Neo 3T debuted in global markets earlier this month

  • Realme GT Neo 3T came with Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC
  • The new Realme phone features a 120Hz AMOLED display
  • Realme GT Neo 3T is said to feature three colour options in India

Realme GT Neo 3T India launch will take place by June end or early July, according to a report. The new Realme phone is also said to be available in the country in three distinct variants — carrying up to 8GB of RAM as well as maximum of 256GB storage. The Realme GT Neo 3T debuted in western markets earlier this month. The phone comes with features including 120Hz AMOLED display as well as triple rear cameras. It also comes with an octa-core Qualcomm SoC.

Citing people familiar with the matter, 91Mobiles reports that the Realme GT Neo 3T will launch in India in a base 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The phone is also said to have an 8GB + 128GB model as well as an 8GB + 256GB option.

The launch announcement of the Realme GT Neo 3T in the country is reported to take place either by June end or early July. Last month, tipster Abhishek Yadav also suggested that the Realme GT Neo 3T would debut in India in June. The phone was also recently spotted on the Realme India website to hint at its launch in the country.

However, exact launch date is yet to be officially revealed.

The Realme GT Neo 3T is said to be available in the country in Dash Yellow, Drifting White, and Shade Black colour options.

Realme GT Neo 3T price

The Realme GT Neo 3T was launched earlier this month at $469.99 (roughly Rs. 36,600) for the base 8GB + 128GB model and $509.99 (roughly Rs. 39,800) for the 8GB + 256GB option. The phone also came in the same three colour options that are speculated to debut in India.

Realme GT Neo 3T specifications

The Realme GT Neo 3T runs Android 12 with Realme UI 3.0 on top and features a 6.62-inch E4 AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The phone is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC, along with Adreno 650 GPU and 8GB RAM as standard. In terms of optics, there is a triple rear camera setup that houses a 64-megapixel primary sensor, along with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide shooter and a 2-megapixel macro camera.

For selfies and video chats, the Realme GT Neo 3T comes with a 16-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front.

The Realme GT Neo 3T comes with up to 256GB of onboard storage. The phone includes connectivity options including 5G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.2, and a USB Type-C port.

Realme has packed the phone with a 5,000mAh battery with 80W fast charging.

Realme India CEO Madhav Sheth joins Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast for an exclusive wide-ranging interview, as he talks about the 5G push, Make in India, Realme GT series and Book Slim, and how stores can improve their standing. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Display 6.62-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 870
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 64-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 12
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Realme GT Neo 3T price, Realme GT Neo 3T specifications, Realme GT Neo 3T, Realme
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a principal correspondent for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
