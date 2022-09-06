Technology News
Realme GT Neo 3T India Landing Page Goes Live, 80W Fast Charging Confirmed

Realme GT Neo 3T was launched globally at a starting price of $469.99 (roughly Rs. 36,500).

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna |  Updated: 6 September 2022 10:46 IST
Photo Credit: Realme

Realme GT Neo 3T was launched in various markets in June

Highlights
  • Realme GT Neo 3T does not have a release date in India yet
  • It is shown with a chequered design on the back panel
  • Realme GT Neo 3T packs a 5,000mAh battery

Realme GT Neo 3T India launch will happen sometime soon. Although Realme is yet to announce the exact date of its debut, the Chinese company has created a dedicated landing page on its website to tease the arrival of the new device in the country. The Indian variant of Realme GT Neo 3T is confirmed to offer 80W fast charging support. The Realme GT Neo 3T powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC was launched in western markets in June this year. It could be available in the country in three distinct variants. The phone features a 120Hz AMOLED display and has triple rear cameras led by a 64-megapixel primary sensor.

The Chinese smartphone brand has created a dedicated landing page on its website to tease the India launch of the Realme GT Neo 3T. The listing, however, does not specify the exact launch date and time of the phone. It is shown with a chequered Black and White flag design on the back panel representing the brand. The Realme GT Neo 3T is confirmed to feature 80W fast charging.

Earlier this month, Realme teased the arrival of Realme GT Neo 3T during the launch event of Realme 9i 5G. The brand's CEO Madhav Sheth also previously confirmed the India launch of Realme GT Neo 3T during the 33rd episode of Ask Madhav programme on YouTube.

To recall, the Realme GT Neo 3T was launched in select global markets in June with a price tag of $469.99 (roughly Rs. 36,600) for the base 8GB RAM + 128GB model. The Indian variant is likely to be priced around the same.

Realme GT Neo 3T specifications (expected)

The India variant of Realme GT Neo 3T is expected to have the same specifications as the global variant. The model currently available in select global markets runs on Android 12-based Realme UI 3.0 and features a 6.62-inch E4 AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC, along with Adreno 650 GPU and 8GB RAM as standard.

The Realme GT Neo 3T has a triple rear camera unit led by 64-megapixel primary sensor. The camera setup also comprises an 8-megapixel ultra-wide shooter, and a 2-megapixel macro camera. It has a 16-megapixel selfie camera at the front and offers up to 256GB of onboard storage. It has a 5,000mAh battery with 80W fast charging support.

