Realme GT Neo 3T India Launch Officially Teased Again

Realme GT Neo 3T powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC was launched in western markets in June this year. Recently, Realme India CEO Madhav Sheth confirmed the India launch of the device via a video on YouTube. Realme on Thursday has teased the arrival of Realme GT Neo 3T during the launch event of Realme 9i 5G without confirming the moniker and launch date. The Realme GT Neo 3T could be available in the country in three distinct variants. The phone features 120Hz AMOLED display and has triple rear cameras led by a 64-megapixel primary sensor.

The Chinese electronics brand has officially teased the India arrival of Realme GT Neo 3T during the live streaming of Realme 9i 5G's launch event. Realme, however, didn't confirm the exact moniker and launch date of the phone.

Earlier this month, Realme CEO Madhav Sheth confirmed the India launch of Realme GT Neo 3T while answering a few questions in the 33rd episode of Ask Madhav programme on YouTube. The company's India head said that the India debut would happen soon and launch details related to the Realme GT Neo 3T will be revealed next month.

To recall, the Realme GT Neo 3T was launched in June in select global markets with a price tag of $469.99 (roughly Rs. 36,600) for the base 8GB RAM + 128GB model.

Realme GT Neo 3T specifications (expected)

The India variant of Realme GT Neo 3T is likely to have similarities to the global variant. The model launched runs on Android 12-based Realme UI 3.0 and features a 6.62-inch E4 AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC, along with Adreno 650 GPU and 8GB RAM as standard.

The triple rear camera setup in the Realme GT Neo 3T includes a 64-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide shooter, and a 2-megapixel macro camera. It has a 16-megapixel selfie camera at the front and offers up to 256GB of onboard storage. It has a 5,000mAh battery with 80W fast charging support.