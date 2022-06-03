Realme GT Neo 3T sketch and sneak peek has hinted that the phone could launch in India as a rebranded Realme Q5 Pro that made its debut in China in April. The sketch was shared by Realme Vice President Madhav Sheth on his Twitter handle. Reports have suggested that Realme showed the Realme GT Neo 3T to a section of people during the opening of Realme Global Flagship Store in Ahmedabad. The phone is teased to have the same chequered design and a triple rear camera unit like the Realme Q5 Pro.

As per a tweet by Madhav Sheth, the Realme GT Neo 3T will have a chequered flag design called the “Racing Flag Design” and it will be launched globally on June 7. This, along with a reported sneak peek of the phone at the company's Global Flagship Store in Ahmedabad, suggests that the phone could be a rebranded Realme Q5 Pro, which made its debut in China earlier this year.

We are going to make a world debut of #realmeGTNEO3T with Racing Flag Design at the upcoming global launch event.

A 91Mobiles report also claimed that Realme will launch the GT Neo 3T in a special Naruto edition as well, but it may not be available for purchase in India. It is to be noted that there is no official announcement of the phone's India launch date yet.

Realme GT Neo 3T specifications (expected)

If the Realme GT Neo 3T turns out to be a rebranded version of the Realme Q5 Pro, it should run on Android 12-based Realme UI 3.0, and come equipped with a 6.62-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) E4 AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The phone could get an octa-core Snapdragon 870 SoC, paired with up to 8GB of RAM. For photos and videos, it may pack with a 64-megapixel primary camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle shooter, and a 2-megapixel macro camera. On the front could be a 16-megapixel selfie camera. The phone could also get up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 onboard storage, an under-display fingerprint sensor, and a 5,000mAh battery with 80W fast charging support.

