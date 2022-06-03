Technology News
loading

Realme GT Neo 3T India Launch Tipped; Could Be Rebranded Realme Q5 Pro

A sketch of the phone, and a reported sneak peek at Realme Global Flagship Store hints at a chequered design.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 3 June 2022 12:18 IST
Realme GT Neo 3T India Launch Tipped; Could Be Rebranded Realme Q5 Pro

Photo Credit: Realme

Realme GT Neo 3T is teased to launch globally on June 7

Highlights
  • Realme GT Neo 3T is teased to have triple rear cameras
  • The phone is said to launch globally on June 7
  • Realme GT Neo 3T India-specific launch announcement is not official

Realme GT Neo 3T sketch and sneak peek has hinted that the phone could launch in India as a rebranded Realme Q5 Pro that made its debut in China in April. The sketch was shared by Realme Vice President Madhav Sheth on his Twitter handle. Reports have suggested that Realme showed the Realme GT Neo 3T to a section of people during the opening of Realme Global Flagship Store in Ahmedabad. The phone is teased to have the same chequered design and a triple rear camera unit like the Realme Q5 Pro.

As per a tweet by Madhav Sheth, the Realme GT Neo 3T will have a chequered flag design called the “Racing Flag Design” and it will be launched globally on June 7. This, along with a reported sneak peek of the phone at the company's Global Flagship Store in Ahmedabad, suggests that the phone could be a rebranded Realme Q5 Pro, which made its debut in China earlier this year.

A 91Mobiles report also claimed that Realme will launch the GT Neo 3T in a special Naruto edition as well, but it may not be available for purchase in India. It is to be noted that there is no official announcement of the phone's India launch date yet.

Realme GT Neo 3T specifications (expected)

If the Realme GT Neo 3T turns out to be a rebranded version of the Realme Q5 Pro, it should run on Android 12-based Realme UI 3.0, and come equipped with a 6.62-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) E4 AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The phone could get an octa-core Snapdragon 870 SoC, paired with up to 8GB of RAM. For photos and videos, it may pack with a 64-megapixel primary camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle shooter, and a 2-megapixel macro camera. On the front could be a 16-megapixel selfie camera. The phone could also get up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 onboard storage, an under-display fingerprint sensor, and a 5,000mAh battery with 80W fast charging support.

Will crypto tax hurt the industry in India? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Realme Q5 Pro

Realme Q5 Pro

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.60-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 870
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 64-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 6GB, 8GB, 8MB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 12
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Realme GT Neo 3T, Realme Q5 Pro, Realme Q5 Pro Specifications, Realme
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He has worked in a national daily newspaper, a news agency, a magazine and now writing technology news online. He has knowledge on a wide gamut of topics related to cybersecurity, enterprise and consumer technology. Write to sourabhk@ndtv.com or get in touch on Twitter through his handle @KuleshSourabh. More
Moto G62 5G Price, Specifications Leaked via Retailer Listing, Tipped to Feature Snapdragon 480+ 5G SoC

Related Stories

Realme GT Neo 3T India Launch Tipped; Could Be Rebranded Realme Q5 Pro
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. ExpressVPN Rejects Government's Demands, Removes VPN Servers in India
  2. Moto G82 5G India Launch Date Confirmed for June 7, Specifications Teased
  3. Dogecoin Co-Creator Calls Elon Musk a 'Grifter' Who Can't Run Basic Code
  4. All You Need to Know About The Boys Season 3
  5. Oppo Reno 8 RAM, Storage and Colour Options Tipped Ahead of India Launch
  6. Sony KD-43X75K Ultra-HD Android TV Review
  7. Realme GT Neo 3T May Launch as Rebranded Realme Q5 Pro in India
  8. Chromecast With Google TV to Debut in India and Other Markets: Report
  9. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Hotstar Release Date Announced
  10. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
#Latest Stories
  1. Spider-Man: Remastered PC Release Date Set for August 12
  2. iPadOS 16 to Gain Improved Multitasking Interface, App Switching at WWDC 2022: Mark Gurman
  3. Samsung to Build First Private 5G Commercial Network for Cloud-Based Autonomous Robots
  4. Realme GT Neo 3T India Launch Tipped; Could Be Rebranded Realme Q5 Pro
  5. Moto G62 5G Price, Specifications Leaked via Retailer Listing, Tipped to Feature Snapdragon 480+ 5G SoC
  6. TCL Stylus 5G With Dimensity 700 SoC, 6.81-Inch Full-HD+ Display Launched: Price, Specifications
  7. Samsung Galaxy A04s With Exynos 850 SoC, Android 12 Spotted on Geekbench
  8. Google Pixel 7 Pro Alleged Prototype Spotted Months Ahead of Official Debut; Design, RAM and Storage Tipped
  9. JioSaavn Down, Not Working for Users Due to an Outage
  10. Apple Announces Flexible Working Hours for Retail Staff Amid Unionisation Efforts: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.