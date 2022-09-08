Realme GT Neo 3T will debut in India on September 16 at 12:30pm IST, the company announced today. The smartphone was unveiled globally in June this year. Recently, a dedicated landing page for the Indian version of the Realme GT Neo 3T had gone live, revealing that the phone will feature 80W fast charging support. The Shenzhen-based company has updated the landing page to confirm that the Indian variant will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC, same as the global variant. The rear panel of the handset appears with a “racing flag” design.

The Shenzhen-based smartphone brand has announced via Twitter that the Realme GT Neo 3T will launch in India on September 16 at 12:30pm IST. Recently, a dedicated landing page for the Indian variant of the phone had gone live, revealing that the phone will feature 80W fast charging support.

Every detail is inspired by the iconic racing flag design which carries the spirit of racing and speed!



Introducing #realmeGTNeo3T, your pathway to speed.



Launching on 16th September, 12:30 pm.#NEOSpeedAwakens



Know more: https://t.co/k3ruJqn3BC pic.twitter.com/3ev4CmWiYc — realme (@realmeIndia) September 8, 2022

Now, the company has updated the landing page to confirm that the Realme GT Neo 3T will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC. The phone will also sport 5G connectivity. According to the landing page, the company will be revealing more specifications of the smartphone in the coming days. On September 10, Realme will announce the refresh rate of the display, while on September 12, details about the cooling system will be announced, followed by the revealing of the camera specifications of the phone on September 13. According to the company, the rear panel features the “racing flag” design.

To recall, the Realme GT Neo 3T was unveiled globally in June. The global variant of the phone sports a 6.62-inch E4 AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The company claims that the display offers up to 1,300 nits of peak brightness. It also features HDR10+ support. The handset is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC, coupled with Adreno 650 GPU and 8GB of RAM.

The smartphone sports a triple rear camera setup with a 64-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens, and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. At the front, the phone gets a 16-megapixel selfie camera. The global variant of the Realme GT Neo 3T packs a 5,000mAh battery with 80W fast charging support.