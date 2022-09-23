Technology News
  Realme GT Neo 3T Goes on Sale in India for the First Time Today: Price, Offers, Specifications

Realme GT Neo 3T Goes on Sale in India for the First Time Today: Price, Offers, Specifications

Realme GT Neo 3T is listed on Flipkart at a starting price of Rs. 25,999.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna |  Updated: 23 September 2022 10:17 IST
Realme GT Neo 3T Goes on Sale in India for the First Time Today: Price, Offers, Specifications

Photo Credit: Realme

Realme GT Neo 3T (pictured) is available in three colour options

Highlights
  • Realme GT Neo 3T comes in three storage configurations
  • The new Realme phone sports a 6.62-inch display
  • The Realme GT Neo 3T packs a 5,000mAh battery

Realme GT Neo 3T goes on sale in India for the first time today via Flipkart. The smartphone is currently listed on the e-commerce website in three colour and three storage configurations. The smartphone was launched in the country a week ago. It sports a 6.62-inch E4 AMOLED display with full-HD+ resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. The Realme GT Neo 3T is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of onboard storage.

Realme GT Neo 3T price in India, offers

Realme GT Neo 3T price in India starts at Rs. 25,999 for the base variant with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of inbuilt storage, as per Flipkart. The mid-tier variant with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage is priced in India at Rs. 27,999, and the top-end variant with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage has been priced in the country at Rs. 29,999. It comes in Dash Yellow, Drifting White, and Shade Black colour options.

Flipkart is offering a 10 percent discount of up to Rs. 1,500 on Axis Bank credit card and credit card EMI transactions with the purchase of the Realme GT Neo 3T. The online retailer is also providing a 10 percent discount of up to Rs. 1,500 on ICICI Bank credit card and credit card EMI transactions. The e-commerce firm is also offering an 8 percent discount of up to Rs. 1,500 on Flipkart Axis Bank credit card. Customers can also avail an exchange offer of up to Rs. 19,900, according to Flipkart.

To recall, Realme GT Neo 3T was launched in India on September 16.

Realme GT Neo 3T specifications

Realme GT Neo 3T is a dual-SIM smartphone, which runs on Android 12-based Realme UI 3.0. It sports a 6.62-inch E4 AMOLED display with full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10+ support, and up to 1,300 nits of peak brightness. The handset is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC, paired with up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 internal storage.

The phone features Dynamic RAM Expansion Technology that enables it to occupy an additional 5G of RAM from the inbuilt storage. It also gets a Stainless Steel Vapor Cooling System Plus with eight cooling layers. For optics, the Realme GT Neo 3T sports a triple rear camera setup with a 64-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens, and a 2-megapixel macro lens. At the front, it gets a 16-megapixel selfie camera.

For connectivity, the Realme GT Neo 3T gets 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.2, and NFC support. It features magnetic induction sensor, light sensor, proximity sensor, gyroscope, and accelerometer. The handset also sports an in-display optical fingerprint scanner and face unlock for security. It packs a 5,000mAh battery with 80W SuperDart Charge fast charging support.

Further reading: Realme, Realme GT Neo 3T, Realme GT Neo 3T price in India, Realme GT Neo 3T specification, Flipkart Sale, sale offers
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav works as a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He became a journalist in 2021, and was earlier covering North American companies, including the MAANG, for a news agency. His interest in gadgets and EVs brought him here. After work, you’ll probably find him either reading Jaun Elia or competing for a district in Mafia 3: Definitive Edition. More
Comment
 
 

