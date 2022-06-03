Technology News
Realme GT Neo 3T Dragon Ball Z Edition Tipped to Arrive Soon

Earlier, Realme had released the Realme GT Neo 2 Dragon Ball Z Limited Edition.

By Nithya P Nair | Updated: 3 June 2022 16:14 IST
Realme GT Neo 3T Dragon Ball Z Edition Tipped to Arrive Soon

Photo Credit: Realme

Dragon Ball Z themed Realme GT Neo 2 (pictured) was launched in China in January

Highlights
  • Realme is expected to launch Realme GT Neo 3T in Naruto edition
  • The handset will be launched on June 7
  • Realme GT Neo 3T is likely to succeed Realme GT Neo 2T

Realme GT Neo 3T is all set to launch on June 7 globally. As per a fresh leak, the upcoming phone could have a special Dragon Ball Z themed variant. The special edition is expected to launch alongside or a week after the launch of the vanilla Realme GT Neo 3T. It is rumoured to be powered by the Snapdragon 870 SoC coupled with up to 12GB of RAM. Earlier in January, Realme had unveiled a Dragon Ball Z variant of Realme GT Neo 2 in a single 12GB RAM and 256GB RAM and storage variant.

Tipster Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) on Twitter suggested the arrival of Realme GT Neo 3T Dragon Ball Z Edition. It is likely to be unveiled alongside the regular Realme GT Neo 3T on June 7 or a week after its launch. The smartphone is likely to feature a colour tone based on the Dragon Ball Z protagonist Goku's outfit from the popular anime series.

Earlier in January, the company had unveiled a special version of the Realme GT Neo 2, in a Dragon Ball Z variant available in a single 12GB + 256GB RAM and storage variant, and sold for CNY 2,999 (roughly Rs. 34,200).

Previous leaks also claimed that Realme will launch the Realme GT Neo 3T in a special Naruto edition. This handset may not be available for purchase in India. However, Realme is yet to confirm any details about the Realme GT Neo 3T Dragon Ball Z variant, so the reported details should be considered with a pinch of salt.

Meanwhile, Realme had announced that the launch of Realme GT Neo 3T will take place at its upcoming GT Neo 3 series launch event on June 7. The handset is expected to come as a rebranded version of the Realme Q5 Pro. It is said to feature a 6.62-inch full-HD+ E4 AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The phone could be powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 870 SoC, paired with up to 8GB of RAM. It is likely to feature a triple rear camera unit led by 64-megapixel primary camera. Other expected specifications include a 16-megapixel selfie camera, up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 onboard storage, an under-display fingerprint sensor, and a 5,000mAh battery with 80W fast charging support.

Should you pick Vivo over Galaxy S22 and OnePlus 10 Pro? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast.
Realme Q5 Pro

Realme Q5 Pro

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.60-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 870
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 64-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 6GB, 8GB, 8MB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 12
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
OnePlus Smartphone With 5,000mAh Battery Spotted on FCC, Could Be Rebranded Oppo A57 4G: Report

