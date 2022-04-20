Realme GT Neo 3 is all set to be launched in the Indian market this April. After much speculation regarding this smartphone, Realme is finally introducing the GT NEO 3 in India on April 29. Ahead of the event, the Chinese smartphone brand has already released several details about the new Realme GT Neo 3, which was launched in China a month ago on March 22. The smartphone features 150W fast charging support and is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8100 5G SoC.

Realme GT Neo 3 launch details: When and how to watch the event

Realme GT Neo 3 launch event will be hosted in India on April 29 and will be live-streamed on Realme's social media platforms, YouTube and Facebook. More details are expected as the smartphone brand inches closer to the launch date. In India, the event will be take place in the presence of Madhav Sheth, CEO – Realme India, Vice President – Realme, and President – Realme International Business Group.

According to earlier reports, the smartphone bagged BIS and SIRIM certifications with RMX3561 as its internal model designation in March 2022. Ever since, there has been a lot of buzz around the speculated launch date.

Realme GT Neo 3 specifications: Pricing Details and colour options

Realme GT Neo 3's launch in India is around the corner, and there has been speculation about its pricing. While there is no official news regarding the price of different variants yet, we can get a rough idea based on Realme GT Neo 3's launch in China last month. In the neighbouring country, the base 6GB RAM 128GB storage variant is priced at CNY 1,999 (roughly Rs. 23,900), whereas the 8GB RAM 256GB storage variant is priced at CNY 2,299 (roughly Rs. 27,500). To buy the 12GB RAM 256GB storage variant, one would have to shell out CNY 2,599 (roughly Rs. 31,100).

The smartphone is expected to be offered in Cyclonus Black, Silverstone, and Le Mans (translated) colour options.

Realme GT Neo 3 specifications

Realme GT Neo 3 features a 5G-enabled processor as well as support for 150W UltraDart charging technology which the company says can charge the phone to 50 percent in just five minutes. Similar to the Realme GT 2, the upcoming flagship model will run Android 12 with Realme UI 3.0 on top.

The 6.7-inch 2K display has a 120Hz peak refresh rate, and customers will also get a 1,000Hz touch sampling rate and HDR10 support. The dual-SIM (Nano) Realme smartphone could have up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. It packs a 4,500mAh battery. Other features include a triple rear camera setup which will have a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 primary sensor, an ultra-wide-angle shooter, and a macro shooter.

For connectivity, the Realme GT Neo 3 supports 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, NFC, and a USB Type-C port.