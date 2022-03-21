Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Realme GT Neo 3 Specifications Teased Ahead of March 22 Launch, Will Get Sony IMX766 Camera, 120Hz Display

Realme GT Neo 3 Specifications Teased Ahead of March 22 Launch, Will Get Sony IMX766 Camera, 120Hz Display

Realme GT Neo 3 launch event will be held in China on March 22 at 2pm local time (11:30am IST).

By Nithya P Nair | Updated: 21 March 2022 16:36 IST
Realme GT Neo 3 Specifications Teased Ahead of March 22 Launch, Will Get Sony IMX766 Camera, 120Hz Display

Photo Credit: Weibo/ Realme

Realme GT Neo 3 will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8100 5G SoC

Highlights
  • Realme GT Neo 3 is all set to launch in China on March 22
  • Realme GT Neo 3 will offer 150W fast charging support
  • The smartphone's design is inspired by the Le-Mans speedway

Realme GT Neo 3, a new smartphone from the Chinese tech brand, is all set to go official on March 22 in its home country. Just a day before its formal debut, Realme has teased the specifications of the device via Weibo. Realme GT Neo 3 is confirmed to feature a 120Hz refresh rate display with a 1,000Hz touch sampling rate. The upcoming gaming smartphone will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8100 5G SoC coupled with LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 storage. The GT Neo 3 will carry a Sony IMX766 main sensor. Realme has also announced that the handset will come with support for 150W UltraDart charging technology.

As per multiple images posted by Realme and Realme CMO Xu Qi Chase on Weibo, the Realme GT Neo 3 will come with a 120Hz refresh rate display that also offers a 1,000Hz touch sampling rate along with HDR10+ support. The handset will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8100 5G SoC, coupled with LPDDR5 RAM, and UFS 3.1 storage. In the official renders, Realme GT Neo 3 is seen carrying a triple rear camera module along with an LED flash. The camera setup is confirmed to include a Sony IMX766 sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS) support. The recently launched flagships like OnePlus 9RT, Realme 9 Pro+ and Oppo Reno 5 Pro+ 5G also carry the same sensor.

Being a gaming smartphone, Realme GT Neo 3 will offer a 4D Game Vibration feature. It will also come with a total of 39,606mm square heat dissipation area and a 4,129mm square 3D tempered vapor-chamber or VC cooling area. Further, the handset sports 150W UltraDart fast charging technology that Realme showcased at MWC 2022 event. Realme GT Neo 3 is claimed to fill up 50 percent of the battery with just a 5-minute charge. The phone will have support for Dolby Atmos as well and is claimed to be lightweight by the company with 8.22mm thickness and 188 grams of weight.

Realme recently announced the launch of Realme GT Neo 3. The launch event will be held in China on March 22 at 2pm local time (11:30am IST). The handset has a new design inspired by the Le Mans speedway. It is expected to come in two variants with two different battery capacities — 4,500mAh with 150W fast charging and a 5,000mAh battery with 80W fast charging.

Can Realme 9 Pro and 9 Pro+ win their respective segments? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Advertisement
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Realme GT Neo 3, Realme GT Neo 3 Specifications, Realme
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Fiat Beats Crypto as Preferred Choice for Financial Crimes in US Treasury Report

Related Stories

Realme GT Neo 3 Specifications Teased Ahead of March 22 Launch, Will Get Sony IMX766 Camera, 120Hz Display
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. 83 Now Streaming on Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar in India
  2. Noise ColorFit Pro 3 Alpha With Bluetooth Calling Feature Debut in India: Details
  3. OnePlus 2022 Smartphone Launch Schedule, Prices in India Tipped
  4. Samsung Galaxy A53 5G Launched in India, Pre-Orders Now Open
  5. Asus ZenBook 14 Flip OLED With Up to AMD Ryzen 9 Processor Debuts in India
  6. Microsoft Reduces Xbox Game Pass Tariffs in India: See New Prices
  7. Redmi 10 Prime+ 5G Spotted on BIS, May be a Rebranded Redmi Note 11E
  8. Krafton Filed Lawsuit Against Garena, Apple, Google
  9. Apple Services Outage Reported: Apple Music, Apple TV+, App Store Down
  10. BenQ X3000i 4K Projector With 240Hz Refresh Rate Launched in India: All Details
#Latest Stories
  1. Apple Services Outage Reported: Apple Music, Apple TV+, App Store, More Down For Users
  2. OnePlus Smartphone Launch Roadmap and Pricing for 2022 Tipped, From OnePlus 10 Pro to OnePlus Nord 3
  3. Malaysian Communications Ministry Urges Government Regulators to Adopt Crypto as Legal Tender
  4. China’s Social Media Platforms Take Down NFT Platforms Fearing Government Crackdown
  5. LG Gram 16, LG Gram 17 With 12th Gen Intel CPUs, Up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 2050 GPU Launched
  6. iPad Air (2022) Build Quality Has Issues, Some Early Users Complain
  7. Portronics Talk One Portable Wireless Conference Speaker With 2,600mAh Battery Launched in India
  8. Cricket NFT Marketplace FanCraze Raises $100 Million, Football Star Ronaldo Reportedly Among Investors
  9. Crypto Mining Cost Not Allowed as Deduction Under I-T Act: Finance Ministry
  10. Arab Monetary Fund Pitches Decentralised Network RippleNet as CBDC Alternative
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.