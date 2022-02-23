Realme GT Neo 3 series has started doing rounds of the rumour mill. The upcoming smartphone series from Realme has had its price, key specifications, and design leaked by a notable tipster. A tipster claims that Realme GT Neo 3 will be powered by a Snapdragon 888 SoC, while another claims it will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8100 SoC. Two Realme smartphones have also been spotted on China's TENAA certification website, which are speculated to be from the upcoming Realme GT Neo 3 series.

Realme GT Neo 3 series price, availability (expected)

As per tipster Steve Hemmerstoffer, along with Zollege, Realme GT Neo 3's price in India will start at Rs. 25,543. The report mentions that Realme will likely unveil the smartphone on July 31, 2022.

The report has also shared some computer-aided design (CAD) renders of the upcoming Realme GT Neo 3. The renders show the smartphone will get a triple rear camera setup in a rectangular module along with the flash. The smartphone is shown to have the power button on the right spine and the volume buttons on the left. However, the report doesn't share the front, top, or bottom renders of Realme GT Neo 3.

Realme GT Neo 3 series specifications (expected)

Many sources have tipped the specifications of the upcoming Realme GT Neo 3 series. Two Realme smartphones with RMX3560 and RMX3562 internal model designations have been spotted on TENAA. Apart from Hemmerstoffer, tipster Digital Chat Station has also shared some key specifications — citing TENAA listings — of the upcoming smartphone on Weibo.

As per Hemmerstoffer's report, Realme GT Neo 3 series will be powered by a Snapdragon 888 SoC paired with 8GB of RAM. However, Digital Chat Station claims that the upcoming smartphone will be powered by the upcoming MediaTek Dimensity 8100 SoC. The TENAA listings only mention 2.85GHz octa-core processors for the two Realme smartphones but say that both smartphones will get 8GB and 12GB RAM options.

Hemmerstoffer also says that the Realme GT Neo 3 will sport a 6.62-inch Super AMOLED display. But Digital Chat Station mentions that both smartphones will get a 6.7-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,412 pixels) OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate.

For optics, Realme GT Neo 3 will reportedly get a triple rear camera setup. As per Hemmerstoffer, the smartphone will get a 64-megapixel primary sensor, but Digital Chat Station mentions a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 primary sensor. Both tipsters mention that the other two sensors comprise an 8-megapixel secondary and a 2-megapixel tertiary sensor.

Connectivity options are said to comprise 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. As per Hemmerstoffer, Realme GT Neo 3 will pack a 5,000mAh battery. Digital Chat Station says that RMX3560 will pack a dual-cell 4,500mAh battery, while RMX3562 will pack a dual-cell 5,000mAh battery.

Realme GT Neo 3 will measure 158.5x73.3x8.4mm, as per Hemmerstoffer. Whereas, the TENAA listings mention that both smartphones will measure 163.3x75.6x8.2 and weigh 188 grams. Since none of this has been confirmed by Realme, the information should be taken with a pinch of salt.

