Realme GT Neo 3 was launched in India on Friday. The company's latest addition to its gaming-focussed GT Neo smartphone lineup is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8100 5G SoC under the hood. It is equipped with a 50-megapixel triple rear camera setup and sports a 6.7-inch 2K display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The Realme GT Neo 3 made its debut in China last month. The handset comes in two variants — one with a 4,500mAh battery and 150W UltraDart charging, and another with a 5,000mAh battery with 80W SuperDart charging support.

Realme GT Neo 3 price in India, availability

Realme GT Neo 3 price in India starts at Rs. 36,999 for the base 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant, while the 8GB + 256GB variant costs Rs. 38,999. Meanwhile, the Realme GT Neo 3 150W model is priced at Rs. 42,999 for the sole 12GB + 256GB variant. The smartphone will be available in Asphalt Black, Nitro Blue, and Sprint White colour options, and is scheduled to go on sale on May 4, via Realme.com, Flipkart, and retail stores, according to Realme.

Last year, the company launched the Realme GT Neo 2 in India priced at Rs. 31,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant, while the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant was priced at Rs. 35,999.

Realme GT Neo 3 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Realme GT Neo 3 runs on Android 12 with Realme UI 3.0 on top, and sports a 6.7-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,412) display with a 120Hz refresh rate, a 1,000Hz touch sampling rate, and HDR10+ and DC dimming support. It is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 8100 5G SoC, paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM. The smartphone features a dedicated display processor to improve picture smoothness and is claimed to lower power consumption, and features a stainless steel vapour cooling technology for heat dissipation.

For photos and videos, the Realme GT Neo 3 is equipped with a triple rear camera setup comprised of a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 primary sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS) and electronic image stabilisation (EIS) support and an f/1.88 aperture lens. It features an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens with a 119-degree field of view and an f/2.25 aperture lens, and a 2-megapixel macro camera with an f/2.4 aperture lens. It also sports a 16-megapixel Samsung S5K3P9 front facing camera with an f/2.45 aperture lens, for selfies and video chats.

The Realme GT Neo 3 comes with up to 256GB of inbuilt UFS 3.1 storage. Connectivity options on the handset include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, NFC, and a USB Type-C port. Sensors on board include an ambient light sensor, proximity sensor, gyroscope, accelerometer, hall sensor, magnetic sensor, and an in-display fingerprint sensor for biometric authentication. The smartphone features dual stereo speakers with support for Dolby Atmos audio.

As previously mentioned, the Realme GT Neo 3 is available two battery and charging models - one that packs a 4,500mAh battery and 150W UltraDart Charging support and another with a 5,000mAh battery with 80W fast charging support. The 150W fast charging technology is claimed to charge the battery up to 50 percent with a 5-minute charge, while the 80W SuperDart charger will fully charge the device in 32-minutes, according to Realme. It measures 163x75.6x8.2mm and weighs 188 grams.