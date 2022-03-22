Realme GT Neo 3 has been launched in China. The latest gaming-focused handset from Realme comes with a 120Hz refresh rate display and is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 8100 5G SoC. Realme GT Neo 3 comes in two variants with two different battery capacities — 4,500mAh with 150W fast charging and a 5,000mAh battery with 80W fast charging. It offers up to 12GB of RAM and a maximum of 256GB of storage. The handset sports a triple rear camera unit headlined by a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 primary sensor. Other key highlights of Realme GT Neo 3 include speakers with Dolby Atmos and support for 150W UltraDart charging technology. The phone has a ‘Diamond Ice Core Cooling Plus' feature that brings a total heat dissipation area of 39,606mm square as well as a 4,129mm square 3D tempered vapour chamber (VC) cooling area for thermal management.

Realme GT Neo 3 price, availability

Realme GT Neo 3 price has been set at CNY 1,999 (roughly Rs. 24,000) for the base 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The phone also comes in an 8GB + 256GB configuration that is priced at CNY 2,299 (roughly Rs. 27,500) and the top-of-the-line 12GB + 256GB model at CNY 2,599 (roughly Rs. 31,200).

Realme GT Neo 3's 150W variant costs CNY 2,599 for the 8GB + 256GB variant, while the 12GB + 256GB model costs CNY 2,799 (roughly Rs. 33,600). The handset will be available in Cyclonus Black, Silverstone and Le Mans (translated) colour options.

All variants of Realme GT Neo 3 will go on sale in the home country starting March 30. Details about the availability of the Realme GT Neo 3 in markets other than China are yet to be revealed.

To recall, Realme GT Neo 2 was launched in India in October last year for Rs. 31,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant is priced at Rs. 35,999.

Realme GT Neo 3 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Realme GT Neo 3 runs on Android 11 with Realme UI 3.0 on top. It features a 6.7-inch 2K display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The display offers 1,000Hz touch sampling rate along with HDR10+ and DC dimming support. Under the hood, Realme GT Neo 3 has the MediaTek Dimensity 8100 5G SoC, along with up to 12GB LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

For photos and videos, Realme has packed a triple rear camera unit coupled with LED flash on the new Realme GT Neo 3. The camera setup comprises a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 primary sensor with support for optical image stabilisation (OIS) and electronic image stabilisation (EIS). It also includes an ultra-wide-angle lens with a 119-degree field of view and a macro shooter. As mentioned, the new Realme GT Neo 3 offers up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

Connectivity options on the new smartphone include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, NFC, and a USB Type-C port. The handset also packs a fingerprint sensor. Realme has provided a 4,500mAh battery on Realme GT Neo 3 with 150W UltraDart Charging support and a 5,000mAh battery for the variant with 80W fast charging support. The 150W fast charging technology that Realme showcased at MWC 2022 event is claimed to fill up 50 percent of the battery with just a 5-minute charge. The 80W super fast charging is said to fully charge the device in 32-minutes.

For game enthusiasts, Realme GT Neo 3 offer multiple features including a 4D Game Vibration feature with the support of the X-axis linear motor. The phone packs speakers with support for Dolby Atmos as well. The handset weighs 188 grams.