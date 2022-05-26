Realme GT Neo 3 has got an anime-themed variant, called the Naruto Limited Edition. The Realme GT Neo 3 Naruto Edition sports the same specifications as the standard variant of the smartphone. The new addition with the edition is the orange coloured back to match the Naruto theme. At the back, the triple rear camera setup is surrounded by metallic silver colour next to the 'Hidden Leaf Village' symbol from the anime. The limited edition of the handset will be available for pre-order in China starting May 26.

Realme GT Neo 3 Naruto Edition price, availability

The Chinese company has launched the Naruto edition of the Realme GT Neo 3 on its website in China. The smartphone is getting the same specifications as the standard edition. The special edition of Realme GT Neo 3 is now available for pre-order in China for CNY 3,099 (roughly Rs. 35,600). To pre-order, buyers are supposed to pay a deposit of CNY 100 (roughly Rs. 1,100) and then pay the balance amount within 2 hours. The phone will be available for pre-order in China starting May 26. Realme is also doing a giveaway with the smartphone of a smartphone protective cover.

Realme GT Neo 3 Naruto Edition specifications

Realme GT Neo 3 Naruto Edition only provides cosmetic updates for anime and manga lovers. The back of the smartphone is in orange and black colours to match the jumpsuit that the protagonist of the anime wears, complete with the red swirl symbol. The rear cameras have been surrounded in silver metallic accents along with a Hidden Leaf Village or Konohagakure symbol from Naruto for reference. Under the symbol, Realme and Naruto's collaboration has been marked.

Along with the smartphone, Realme has also carried the same orange and black aesthetics to the GT Neo 3's charging adaptor and cable. The SIM ejector tool is now in shape of the Hidden Leaf Village symbol from Naruto. There is also a Naruto Scroll bag that is bundled.

Photo Credit: Realme GT Neo 3 Naruto Edition comes with Naruto themed accessories, including a scroll bag.

Realme GT Neo 3 Naruto Edition will get the same specifications as the standard edition that was launched in April this year. The smartphone will come with 6.7-inch touchscreen and a 4,500mAh battery. It will come with Android 12 out-of-the-box and will be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 8100 5G SoC. For storage, it will get 8GB RAM and 128GB inbuilt storage. At the back, the phone will get a triple camera setup including a 50-megapixel primary, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide, and a 2-megapixel macro sensor.