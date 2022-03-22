Realme GT Neo 3 is all set to launch in China today. The Realme launch event will be livestreamed through the company's China website and Weibo. Ahead of the launch, the Chinese smartphone brand has revealed several details about the new Realme GT Neo 3 via Weibo. Most recently, Realme announced that the smartphone will feature Sony IMX766 primary sensor with support for optical image stabilisation (OIS). Further, it is confirmed to sport a 120Hz refresh rate display and will be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 8100 5G SoC.

Realme GT Neo 3 launch details: How to watch

Realme GT Neo 3 launch event will begin today (March 22) in China at 2pm local time (11:30am IST). The launch event will be livestreamed through the company's China website and on Weibo.

Realme GT Neo 3 specifications

So far, Realme has confirmed a few specifications of the Realme GT Neo 3 and these include a new processor, support for UltraDart charging technology. The handset is teased to come with a 120Hz refresh rate display. The display will have 1,000Hz touch sampling rate and HDR10+ support. Further, the brand confirmed the presence of MediaTek Dimensity 8100 5G SoC on the new Realme GT Neo 3. It will be coupled with LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 storage.

For optics, the handset could feature a triple rear camera unit along with an LED flash. As mentioned, it will be led by a Sony IMX766 sensor with OIS feature. For selfies, the handset is speculated to pack a 16-megapixel sensor at the front.

Further, the smartphone will come with a 4D Game Vibration feature for game enthusiasts and is teased to have a new ‘Diamond Ice Core Cooling Plus' technology along with a 4,129mm square 3D tempered vapor chamber (VC) cooling area to deliver enhanced thermal management.

Realme has already confirmed that the upcoming phone will pack a new 150W UltraDart fast charging technology. A Realme GT Neo 3 model with a 5,000mAh battery and 80W fast charging is expected to be another variant. Realme GT Neo 3 is with 150W fast charging is claimed to charge about 50 percent of the battery with just a 5-minute charge. The phone will have support for Dolby Atmos.