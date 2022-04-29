Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Realme GT Neo 3 Launch in India Today: How to Watch Livestream, Expected Price, Specifications

Realme GT Neo 3 Launch in India Today: How to Watch Livestream, Expected Price, Specifications

Realme GT Neo 3 India launch event will begin at 12:30pm.

By David Delima | Updated: 29 April 2022 11:08 IST
Realme GT Neo 3 Launch in India Today: How to Watch Livestream, Expected Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Realme

Realme GT Neo 3 debuted in China last month in two models with 80W and 150W fast charging support

Highlights
  • Realme GT Neo 3 is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8100 SoC
  • The Realme GT Neo 3 sports a 6.7-inch 2K display
  • Realme Pad Mini packs a 6,400mAh battery with 18W fast charging

Realme GT Neo 3 will be launched in India later today. The company's successor to the Realme GT Neo 2 that was launched last year is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8100 5G SoC, with up to 12GB of RAM. The handset is set to make its debut in India a month after it was launched in China. It runs on Android 12-based Realme UI 3.0 and offers support for 150W fast charging, like the OnePlus 10R Endurance Edition smartphone that was launched in India on Thursday. The company will also launch the Realme Pad Mini, Realme Buds Q2s along with the Realme Smart TV X FHD at the launch event today.

Realme GT Neo 3, Pad Mini, Buds Q2s, Smart TV X FHD India launch livestream details

The Realme GT Neo 3 India launch event will begin at 12:30pm IST today. The event will be livestreamed on the Realme India YouTube channel.

You can also watch the Realme GT Neo 3 India launch live from the video embedded below.

Realme GT Neo 3, Pad Mini, Buds Q2s, Smart TV X FHD price in India (expected)

Realme GT Neo 3 price in India is yet to be announced by the company. It is expected to be aligned with the pricing in China, where the handset is available in 80W and 150W models. In China, the 80W model is priced at CNY 1,999 (roughly Rs. 23,100) for the base 6GB + 128GB storage model, while the 8GB + 256GB variant and high-end 12GB + 256GB model are priced at CNY 2,299 (roughly Rs. 26,500) and CNY 2,599 (roughly Rs. 30,000) respectively. The 150W model is priced at CNY 2,599 (roughly Rs. 30,000) for the 8GB + 256GB storage model, while the 12GB + 256GB variant costs CNY 2,799 (roughly Rs. 32,300)

The Realme Buds Q2s are priced at CNY 149 in China (roughly Rs. 1,700). The Realme Pad Mini was launched in the Philippines, priced at PHP 9,990 (roughly Rs. 14,600) for the base 3GB+ 32GB storage model and PHP 11,990 (roughly Rs. 17,539) for the 4GB + 64GB variant. Pricing for the Realme Smart TV X FHD price in India has not yet been revealed by the company.

Realme GT Neo 3 specifications (expected)

The Indian variant of the Realme GT Neo 3 is expected to offer similar specifications as the handset that was launched in China last month. The Chinese model sports a 6.7-inch 2K display with HDR10+ and DC dimming support, and a 120Hz refresh rate, The smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8100 5G SoC, along with up to 12GB LPDDR5 RAM.

Equipped with a triple rear camera setup, the Realme GT Neo 3 features a 50-megapixel primary camera with optical image stabilisation (OIS) and electronic image stabilisation (EIS) support, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle camera and a 2-megapixel macro camera.

The Realme GT Neo 3 offers up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 inbuilt storage. In China, the handset is available in two models, one that packs a 4,500mAh battery with support for 150W UltraDart charging, and another model that is equipped with a 5,000mAh battery and offers 80W fast charging.

Realme Pad Mini specifications (expected)

The Realme Pad Mini that was launched in the Philippines runs on Android 11 and sports an 8.7-inch (1,340x800 pixels) LCD display. It is powered by an octa-core Unisoc T616 SoC, along with up to 4GB of RAM and up to 64 GB of inbuilt storage that can be expanded via a microSD card (up to 1TB) slot.

For photos and videos, the tablet is equipped with an 8-megapixel rear camera, and a 5-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies and video chats. It features dual stereo speakers and packs a 6,400mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging. The tablet also offers support for reverse charging.

Realme Buds Q2s specifications (expected)

Launched last month in China, the Realme Buds Q2s feature a transparent design with 10mm drivers. They offer an AI-powered environmental noise cancellation (ENC) along with support for Dolby Atmos audio. The true wireless stereo (TWS) earbuds are equipped with touch-enabled controls.

The Realme Buds Q2s TWS earbuds also feature an 88ms ultra low-latency mode for gaming. They come with the latest Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity support and are claimed to offer seven hours of usage with up to 30 hours battery life with the charging case. The Realme Buds Q2s have an IPX4 rating for water resistance, according to the company.

Realme Smart TV X FHD specifications (expected)

According to the company's microsite for the Realme Smart TV X FHD, the upcoming smart TV will be launched in 40-inch and 43-inch screen sizes and will feature a bezel-less display with HDR10 and HLG support. It will be powered by an unspecified quad-core MediaTek SoC with ARM Cortex-A55 cores, along with 1GB of RAM and 8GB of inbuilt storage.

The smart TV will be equipped with 24W quad stereo speakers with Dolby Audio. The speakers ae comprised of a full range speaker and a tweeter. It will run on Android TV 11 out of the box along with built in support for the Google Assistant, Chromecast and the Google Play store. The Realme Smart TV X FHD will also offer support for auto low latency mode (ALLM) for smoother gaming, according to the company.

Can Realme 9 Pro and 9 Pro+ win their respective segments? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Advertisement
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Realme GT Neo 3, Realme Pad Mini, Realme Buds Q2s, Realme Smart TV X FHD Specifications, Realme GT Neo 3 Specifications, Realme Pad Mini Specifications, Realme Buds Q2s Specifications, Realme Smart TV X FHD Price in India, Realme GT Neo 3 Price in India, Realme Pad Mini Price in India, Realme Buds Q2s Price in India, Realme Smart TV X FHD
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, as well as on Twitter at @DxDavey.  More
Poco M4 5G Key Specifications Leaked Ahead of Launch Today, MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC Tipped

Related Stories

Realme GT Neo 3 Launch in India Today: How to Watch Livestream, Expected Price, Specifications
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G First Impressions: Looks Promising
  2. OnePlus 10R 5G With 150W Endurance Edition Launched in India
  3. Xiaomi Pad 5 First Impressions: Built to Perform
  4. Amazon Summer Sale Previewed: Teased to Offer Deals on Mobiles, Laptops
  5. OnePlus Nord Buds Budget TWS Earbuds Debut in India: Details Here
  6. Logitech G Pro X Superlight Wireless Gaming Mouse Launched in India
  7. Amazon Prime Video Unveils 35 Indian Series for Next 2 Years
  8. Motorola Edge 30 With Snapdragon 778G+ SoC Launched: All Details
  9. Samsung Galaxy M53 5G First Impressions: Stylish and Powerful?
  10. Here's What to Do if Elon Musk Wants to Buy Your Company
#Latest Stories
  1. Elon Musk Sells $4 Billion in Tesla Shares, Says No More Sales Planned
  2. Realme GT Neo 3 Launch in India Today: How to Watch Livestream, Expected Price, Specifications
  3. Poco M4 5G Key Specifications Leaked Ahead of Launch Today, MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC Tipped
  4. Apple Posts Record Earnings with $97 Billion Revenue, Expects Slowdown in Next Quarter
  5. Amazon Prime Video Renews Panchayat, Paatal Lok, and Mumbai Diaries for Season 2
  6. Twitter Reveals Q1 2022 Earnings, Says Daily Usage Miscounted for 3 Years
  7. US Says Will Join 55 Countries in Launching Initiative to Protect an Open, Safe Internet
  8. Snapchat Reaches Over 600 Million Monthly Users Globally, AR Experiences Announced at Snap Partner Summit
  9. WhatsApp May Soon Let Users Use a Single Account on Multiple Smartphones
  10. Netflix Plans to Expand Games Catalogue to Include Over 50 Titles by Year End: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.