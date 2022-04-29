Realme GT Neo 3 will be launched in India later today. The company's successor to the Realme GT Neo 2 that was launched last year is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8100 5G SoC, with up to 12GB of RAM. The handset is set to make its debut in India a month after it was launched in China. It runs on Android 12-based Realme UI 3.0 and offers support for 150W fast charging, like the OnePlus 10R Endurance Edition smartphone that was launched in India on Thursday. The company will also launch the Realme Pad Mini, Realme Buds Q2s along with the Realme Smart TV X FHD at the launch event today.

Realme GT Neo 3, Pad Mini, Buds Q2s, Smart TV X FHD India launch livestream details

The Realme GT Neo 3 India launch event will begin at 12:30pm IST today. The event will be livestreamed on the Realme India YouTube channel.

You can also watch the Realme GT Neo 3 India launch live from the video embedded below.

Realme GT Neo 3, Pad Mini, Buds Q2s, Smart TV X FHD price in India (expected)

Realme GT Neo 3 price in India is yet to be announced by the company. It is expected to be aligned with the pricing in China, where the handset is available in 80W and 150W models. In China, the 80W model is priced at CNY 1,999 (roughly Rs. 23,100) for the base 6GB + 128GB storage model, while the 8GB + 256GB variant and high-end 12GB + 256GB model are priced at CNY 2,299 (roughly Rs. 26,500) and CNY 2,599 (roughly Rs. 30,000) respectively. The 150W model is priced at CNY 2,599 (roughly Rs. 30,000) for the 8GB + 256GB storage model, while the 12GB + 256GB variant costs CNY 2,799 (roughly Rs. 32,300)

The Realme Buds Q2s are priced at CNY 149 in China (roughly Rs. 1,700). The Realme Pad Mini was launched in the Philippines, priced at PHP 9,990 (roughly Rs. 14,600) for the base 3GB+ 32GB storage model and PHP 11,990 (roughly Rs. 17,539) for the 4GB + 64GB variant. Pricing for the Realme Smart TV X FHD price in India has not yet been revealed by the company.

Realme GT Neo 3 specifications (expected)

The Indian variant of the Realme GT Neo 3 is expected to offer similar specifications as the handset that was launched in China last month. The Chinese model sports a 6.7-inch 2K display with HDR10+ and DC dimming support, and a 120Hz refresh rate, The smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8100 5G SoC, along with up to 12GB LPDDR5 RAM.

Equipped with a triple rear camera setup, the Realme GT Neo 3 features a 50-megapixel primary camera with optical image stabilisation (OIS) and electronic image stabilisation (EIS) support, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle camera and a 2-megapixel macro camera.

The Realme GT Neo 3 offers up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 inbuilt storage. In China, the handset is available in two models, one that packs a 4,500mAh battery with support for 150W UltraDart charging, and another model that is equipped with a 5,000mAh battery and offers 80W fast charging.

Realme Pad Mini specifications (expected)

The Realme Pad Mini that was launched in the Philippines runs on Android 11 and sports an 8.7-inch (1,340x800 pixels) LCD display. It is powered by an octa-core Unisoc T616 SoC, along with up to 4GB of RAM and up to 64 GB of inbuilt storage that can be expanded via a microSD card (up to 1TB) slot.

For photos and videos, the tablet is equipped with an 8-megapixel rear camera, and a 5-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies and video chats. It features dual stereo speakers and packs a 6,400mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging. The tablet also offers support for reverse charging.

Realme Buds Q2s specifications (expected)

Launched last month in China, the Realme Buds Q2s feature a transparent design with 10mm drivers. They offer an AI-powered environmental noise cancellation (ENC) along with support for Dolby Atmos audio. The true wireless stereo (TWS) earbuds are equipped with touch-enabled controls.

The Realme Buds Q2s TWS earbuds also feature an 88ms ultra low-latency mode for gaming. They come with the latest Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity support and are claimed to offer seven hours of usage with up to 30 hours battery life with the charging case. The Realme Buds Q2s have an IPX4 rating for water resistance, according to the company.

Realme Smart TV X FHD specifications (expected)

According to the company's microsite for the Realme Smart TV X FHD, the upcoming smart TV will be launched in 40-inch and 43-inch screen sizes and will feature a bezel-less display with HDR10 and HLG support. It will be powered by an unspecified quad-core MediaTek SoC with ARM Cortex-A55 cores, along with 1GB of RAM and 8GB of inbuilt storage.

The smart TV will be equipped with 24W quad stereo speakers with Dolby Audio. The speakers ae comprised of a full range speaker and a tweeter. It will run on Android TV 11 out of the box along with built in support for the Google Assistant, Chromecast and the Google Play store. The Realme Smart TV X FHD will also offer support for auto low latency mode (ALLM) for smoother gaming, according to the company.