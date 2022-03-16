Realme GT Neo 3 is all set to launch on March 22 in China, Realme announced on Wednesday. The company also shared posters and video on the Chinese microblogging platform, revealing the smartphone's design and rear camera module. The handset is seen with vertical stripes below the camera module, inspired by the Le Mans speedway. In addition to its launch date, some specifications of Realme GT Neo 3 have been tipped online. The smartphone is expected to come in two variants with two different battery capacities — 4,500mAh with 150W fast charging and a 5,000mAh battery with 80W fast charging.

Realme GT Neo 3 will launch on March 22. The launch event will be held in China at 2pm local time (11:30am IST), as per a teaser poster shared by the company on Weibo. The poster suggests that Realme GT Neo 3 will have a triple rear camera unit along with an LED flash. It also gives hints about Realme's reference to Le Mans race with Blue and White colour stripes, referring to performance and speed of the upcoming phone.

Separately, Realme CMO Xu Qi Chase took to Weibo to hint at the second battery variant of Realme GT Neo 3. He shared three numbers – '80, 5000, 188,' which likely translates to 5,000mAh battery capacity with 80W charging technology and weighs 188 grams. The handset is previously tipped to draw power from a 4,500mAh battery. Realme has already confirmed that the upcoming phone will sport new 150W UltraDart fast charging technology, which Realme announced at an MWC 2022 event. A Realme GT Neo 3 model with a 5,000mAh battery and 80W fast charging is speculated to be another variant.

As per a previous leak, Realme GT Neo 3 will feature a 10-bit 6.7-inch full-HD+ OLED display with HDR 10+, and 120Hz refresh rate. It is said to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8100 SoC. For optics, Realme GT Neo 3 is expected to sport a triple rear camera unit headlined by a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 sensor with OIS. It could also include an 8-megapixel ultra-wide sensor and a 2-megapixel telephoto shooter. For selfies, it is said to feature a 16-megapixel sensor at the front.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.