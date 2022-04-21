Technology News
Realme GT Neo 3 Will Go on Sale in India From May 4, Company Reveals Ahead of Launch

Realme GT Neo 3 launch in India is set for April 29 at 12:30pm, and now, its sale date has been revealed.

By Jasmin Jose | Updated: 21 April 2022 18:21 IST
Realme GT Neo 3 Will Go on Sale in India From May 4, Company Reveals Ahead of Launch

Photo Credit: Realme China

For game enthusiasts, Realme GT Neo 3 offers multiple features including a 4D Game Vibration

Highlights
  • Indian variant of Realme GT Neo 3 will come in three colour options
  • Chinese variant of handset is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 8100 5G SoC
  • Realme GT Neo 3 also packs a fingerprint sensor

Realme GT Neo 3 is set to go on sale in India starting May 4, Realme India revealed ahead of the launch of the smartphone in the contry. The Chinese company had announced earlier that the gaming-focused handset will launch in India on April 29. The GT Neo 3 was launched in China last month, featuring a 120Hz refresh rate display and powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8100 5G SoC. A previous leak had tipped the storage variants and colours of the Indian variant of Realme GT Neo 3.

According to a Realme India microsite, the Realme GT Neo 3 will go on sale in the India on May 4. The revelation comes ahead of the phone's India launch, which is scheduled for 12:30pm IST on April 29. Further details about the India launch of the smartphone from the Chinese company are yet to be revealed. As per a recent leak, the Indian variant of Realme GT Neo 3 will come in three colour options — Asphalt Black, Nitro Blue, and Sprint White. The handset is said to come in three configurations — 8GB RAM + 128GB storage, 8GB RAM + 256GB storage, and 12GB RAM + 256GB storage.

Realme GT Neo 3 price

Realme GT Neo 3 price in India has not been revealed by the company yet. The smartphone could be priced in a similar range to that of the Chinese variant, which was launched in two models based on their battery capacities and charging speeds - 5,000mAh battery with 80W charging and 4,500mAh battery with 150W charging. Both models are expected to make their way to India.

In China, the price of 80W Realme GT Neo 3 was set at CNY 1,999 (roughly Rs. 24,000) for the base 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The 80W models also comes in an 8GB + 256GB configuration that is priced at CNY 2,299 (roughly Rs. 27,500) and the top-of-the-line 12GB + 256GB model at CNY 2,599 (roughly Rs. 31,200).

Realme GT Neo 3's 150W variant costs CNY 2,599 for the 8GB + 256GB variant, while the 12GB + 256GB model costs CNY 2,799 (roughly Rs. 33,600).

Realme GT Neo 3 specifications (expected)

The Indian variant of the Realme GT Neo 3 is expected to be similar to the variant that was launched in China. The Chinese variant of the handset comes with dual-SIM (Nano) support and runs on Android 12 with Realme UI 3.0 on top. It features a 6.7-inch 2K display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The display offers 1,000Hz touch sampling rate along with HDR10+ and DC dimming support. Under the hood, Realme GT Neo 3 has the MediaTek Dimensity 8100 5G SoC, along with up to 12GB LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

For photos and videos, Realme has packed a triple rear camera unit coupled with LED flash on the new Realme GT Neo 3. The camera setup comprises a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 primary sensor with support for optical image stabilisation (OIS) and electronic image stabilisation (EIS). It also includes an ultra-wide-angle lens with a 119-degree field of view and a macro shooter. As mentioned, the new Realme GT Neo 3 offers up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

Connectivity options on the new smartphone include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, NFC, and a USB Type-C port. The handset also packs a fingerprint sensor. Realme has provided a 4,500mAh battery on Realme GT Neo 3 with 150W UltraDart Charging support and a 5,000mAh battery for the variant with 80W fast charging support. The 150W fast charging technology that Realme showcased at MWC 2022 event is claimed to fill up 50 percent of the battery with just a 5-minute charge. The 80W super fast charging is said to fully charge the device in 32 minutes.

For game enthusiasts, Realme GT Neo 3 offers multiple features including a 4D Game Vibration feature with the support of the X-axis linear motor. The phone packs speakers with support for Dolby Atmos as well. The handset weighs 188 grams.

Should you buy a 4G or 5G budget phone? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Realme, Realme GT Neo 3, Realme GT Neo 3 launch in India, Realme GT Neo 3 sale in India, Realme GT Neo 3 specifications
Jasmin Jose
Jasmin Jose
Jasmin Jose is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360.
EU Wants Companies to Adopt a Common Charging Port for Smartphones, Tablets, and Headphones
US Drone Company Zipline Starts Medicine Delivery in Japan

