Realme GT Neo 3 Spotted on BIS, SIRIM Certification Sites, Tipped to Launch in India Soon

Realme GT Neo 3 was launched in China earlier this month.

By Satvik Khare | Updated: 28 March 2022 12:32 IST
Photo Credit: Realme China

Realme GT Neo 3 is offered in Cyclonus Black, Silverstone, and Le Mans (translated) colour options

  • Realme GT Neo 3 tipped to launch in India by April or May
  • It is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8100 5G SoC
  • Realme GT Neo 3 gets up to 150W fast charging support

Realme GT Neo 3 will launch in India in the next couple of months, as per a tipster. The new flagship smartphone from Realme has bagged Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) and SIRIM certifications, hinting at its Imminent launch in the country and other global markets. Realme GT Neo 3 was launched in China earlier this month and features up to 150W fast charging support. It is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8100 5G SoC, paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM.

As per tipster Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd), Realme GT Neo 3 will launch in India in either April or May. The Realme smartphone is said to have recently bagged BIS and SIRIM certifications with RMX3561 as its internal model designation.

Since its launch in the country has not been officially confirmed, the information should be taken with a pinch of salt. It remains to be seen if the specifications of the global version of the Realme GT Neo 3 match the one on the Chinese variant.

Realme GT Neo 3 price in India (expected)

Realme GT Neo 3 was launched in China earlier this month. The base 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant is priced at CNY 1,999 (roughly Rs. 23,900), the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant is priced at CNY 2,299 (roughly Rs. 27,500), and the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant is priced at CNY 2,599 (roughly Rs. 31,100).

The 150W charging variant costs CNY 2,599 for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant, while the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant is priced at CNY 2,799 (roughly Rs. 33,500). It is offered in Cyclonus Black, Silverstone, and Le Mans (translated) colour options.

Realme GT Neo 3 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Realme GT Neo 3 runs on Android 12 with Realme UI 3.0 on top. It features a 6.7-inch 2K display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 1,000Hz touch sampling rate, HDR10+, and DC dimming support. It is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8100 5G SoC, coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

For optics, Realme GT Neo 3 features a triple rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 primary sensor along with an ultra-wide-angle sensor and a macro sensor. The rear cameras come with support for optical image stabilisation (OIS) and electronic image stabilisation (EIS).

Connectivity options on the new smartphone include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, NFC, and a USB Type-C port. Realme GT Neo 3 packs a 4,500mAh battery with 150W UltraDart fast charging support and a 5,000mAh battery with 80W fast charging support. The former is said to fill up 50 percent of the battery with five minutes of charging. The latter is said to fully charge the handset in 32 minutes

Can Realme 9 Pro and 9 Pro+ win their respective segments? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Satvik Khare
Satvik Khare
Satvik Khare is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360.
UK Likely to Announce Crypto Laws Soon, MIT Asked to List CBDC Pros and Cons

