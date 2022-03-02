Technology News
Realme GT Neo 3 Tipped to Sport MediaTek Dimensity 8100 SoC, Realme 9 4G Visits Multiple Certification Websites

Realme GT Neo 3 is likely to launch in the second half of 2022.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 2 March 2022 18:30 IST
Photo Credit: Realme

Realme GT Neo 3 will come with 150W UltraDart fast charging

Highlights
  • Realme GT Neo 3 may get 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 sensor
  • The phone is tipped to sport a 6.7-inch full-HD+ OLED display
  • Realme 9 4G could come with a 48-megapixel primary camera sensor

Realme GT Neo 3 specifications have surfaced online suggesting that the smartphone will come equipped with a MediaTek Dimensity 8100 SoC, and a 6.7-inch full-HD+ OLED display. Realme has already revealed that the phone will sport a 150W UltraDart fast charging technology. Meanwhile, Realme 9 4G has reportedly been spotted on various certification websites, including US Federal Communications Commission (FCC), Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC), Element Materials Technology (EMT), Bureau of Indian Standard (BIS), and Camera FV-5. They suggest the alleged Realme 9 4G will come with a 48-megapixel primary camera sensor.

The Realme GT Neo 3 specifications have been shared by tipster Yogesh Brar. He says that the Realme smartphone will sport a 10-bit 6.7-inch full-HD+ OLED display with HDR 10+, and 120Hz refresh rate. It is said to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8100 SoC, which made its debut earlier this week. The information about the Realme GT Neo 3 possibly sporting the Dimensity 8100 SoC was first shared by tipster Digital Chat Station.

Coming to the camera, the Realme GT Neo 3 is said to sport a triple rear camera headlined by a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 sensor with OIS. The setup will include an 8-megapixel ultra-wide, and a 2-megapixel telephoto shooter which doubles up as a macro camera, the tipster says. On the front, the phone is claimed to feature a 16-megapixel sensor. It is tipped to draw power from a 4,500mAh battery with 150W UltraDart fast charging, which Realme announced at an MWC 2022 event.

The tipster also claims that the phone will launch in April. However, he did not mention the market in which the phone will make its debut next month. Meanwhile, a report cited Realme Vice President Madhav Sheth as saying that the Realme GT Neo 3 will launch in the second half of 2022.

In the meantime, the alleged Realme 9 4G smartphone has reportedly been spotted on various certification websites. The EMT and FCC listing reveals that the Realme 9 4G will pack a 5,000mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging. The phone is also claimed to feature a 1/4-inch 48-megapixel primary camera sensor sensor with a lens that has 73.7mm focal length, an f/1.78 aperture, and ISO support in the 100-6400 range. The front camera is said to feature a 1/3-inch 16-megapixel sensor paired with a lens that has 27.2mm focal length, an f/2.5 aperture, and ISO support in the 100-1600 range.

Further reading: Realme GT Neo 3, Realme GT Neo 3 Specifications, Realme 9 4G, Realme 9 4G Specifications, Realme
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He has worked in a national daily newspaper, a news agency, a magazine and now writing technology news online. He has knowledge on a wide gamut of topics related to cybersecurity, enterprise and consumer technology. Write to sourabhk@ndtv.com or get in touch on Twitter through his handle @KuleshSourabh. More
