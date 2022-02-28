Technology News
Realme GT Neo 3 With 150W UltraDart Fast Charging Announced at MWC 2022

The new charging technology by Realme is claimed to deliver zero to 50 percent charge in five minutes.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 28 February 2022 16:47 IST
Photo Credit: Realme

Realme GT Neo 3 is claimed to be the world’s first phone to come with 150W charging

  • Realme GT Neo 3 is teased to be “coming soon” in the market
  • The Realme 150W UltraDart fast charging will use proprietary algorithm
  • Realme claims that the charging tech will maintain thermal temperature

Realme 150W UltraDart Charging technology was unveiled at MWC 2022 on Monday (February 28) — alongside the Realme GT 2 series. The new charging technology will debut alongside the Realme GT Neo 3 later this year, the company said. Realme's ultra-fast charging technology is claimed to offer zero to 50 percent charge in five minutes. The proprietary offering is claimed to be primarily based on three distinct technologies, namely multi-boost charging pumps, temperature management algorithm, and a new lithium battery.

Using its in-house updates, Realme claimed that its new 150W UltraDart Charge offers 50 percent charging in five minutes — alongside maintaining thermal temperature below 43-degree Celsius and retaining 80 percent of battery capacity even after completing over 1,000 charge cycles.

realme 150w ultradart charging image Realme GT Neo 3

Realme GT Neo 3 uses a series of proprietary technologies to offer 150W charging
Photo Credit: Realme

 

The new UltraDart Charging Architecture is also touted to be the world's first architecture to support 100–200W charging powers for smart devices. It uses multi-boost charging pumps to enhance charging speeds, while the temperature management algorithm works with the hardware to maintain an ideal temperature while charging. The new charging tech also works with the lithium batteries that come with higher levels of charging current to allow faster charging.

Realme showcased a demo during its MWC 2022 announcement to give us a glimpse of the new charging technology. However, exact details on when the Realme GT Neo 3 with the 150W charging support will be available are yet to be announced. The company teased its launch by saying that the phone would be “coming soon” to the market.

In addition to Realme, the rumour mill has suggested that its sibling and BBK Electronics subsidiary OnePlus is planning to bring its 150W charging-supported phones this year.

The move is essentially to take on Xiaomi that brought models including the Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge 5G with 120W fast charging earlier this year.

However, it is currently unclear whether 150W fast charging is allowed by regulators in markets including India at this moment.

Xiaomi India speaks exclusively to Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, on their plans for 2022 and pushing for 120W fast charging with the 11i HyperCharge. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
Comment
 
 

