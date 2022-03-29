Technology News
loading

Realme GT Neo 2 Starts Receiving Android 12-Based Realme UI 3.0 Stable Update Globally

Realme UI 3.0 is being randomly pushed out to a limited number of users.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 29 March 2022 15:13 IST
Realme GT Neo 2 Starts Receiving Android 12-Based Realme UI 3.0 Stable Update Globally

Photo Credit: Realme

Realme UI 3.0 is based on Android 12

Highlights
  • Realme UI 3.0 brings new design and privacy features
  • Realme GT Neo 2 was launched with Android 11-based Realme UI 2.0
  • Realme UI 3.0 will have a broader rollout in a few days

Realme GT Neo 2 smartphones have globally started getting the stable version of the Realme UI 3.0 update based on Android 12. The software update brings along various customisation options, Fluid Space Design, Sketchpad AOD, new privacy and security features, among others. Realme says that the update is going to be available for a limited set of users initially and will have a broader rollout in the coming days. The Realme GT Neo 2 smartphone was launched with Android 11-based Realme UI 2.0 in October last year.

As per a post on a page on Realme Community forum, in order to receive the update, users are told to update their Realme GT Neo 2 smartphones to the required version RMX3370_11.A.08. The update has a UI version: RMX3370_11.C.04, and the manual download link will be updated on the website soon. Realme also says that there will be a staged rollout, and the update is being “randomly pushed out to a limited number of users”. The broader rollout will be in a few days after it is confirmed that there are no critical bugs in the update.

The Chinese company also highlighted that the Realme GT Neo 2 may take a longer time to boot for the first time after the update due to the presence of multiple third-party applications. It also says the system will perform “a series of actions such as application adaptation, background optimisation, and security scanning” after the update which may “cause slight hanging and faster power consumption”.

Realme UI 3.0 features

As per the post on the company's community forum, the Realme UI 3.0 brings a new design with a clean user interface, revamped page layout based on the principle of reducing visual noise, and redesigns icons to the Realme GT Neo 2 . Realme says that there is Quantum Animation Engine 3.0 which makes animations more lifelike, and the Always-On Display feature gets ‘realmeow' and Portrait silhouette options.

In terms of convenience and efficiency, the Realme UI 3.0 adds “Background stream mode” to continue playing the audio of a video when the phone is locked. The FlexDrop feature is renamed Flexible Windows and is optimised, users can now drag a file from My Files or a photo from the Photos app to a floating window. When it comes to privacy, functions including Privacy protection, Passwords, and Emergency are now stacked under Phone Manager.

Other features include Quick Launch feature, improved responsiveness of turning on or off Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Airplane mode, and NFC, smoother gaming, and low battery usage. There is an option to customise camera modes display on the menu bar, and a new zoom slider has been added.

Will the 2022 iPhone SE sink or swim? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Advertisement
Realme GT Neo 2

Realme GT Neo 2

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • High-quality 120Hz AMOLED display
  • Stereo speakers
  • 65W fast charging
  • Good gaming performance
  • Excellent battery life
  • Bad
  • Average camera performance
Read detailed Realme GT Neo 2 review
Display 6.62-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 870
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 64-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Realme UI 3.0, Realme UI 3.0 Update, Realme GT Neo 2, Realme
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He has worked in a national daily newspaper, a news agency, a magazine and now writing technology news online. He has knowledge on a wide gamut of topics related to cybersecurity, enterprise and consumer technology. Write to sourabhk@ndtv.com or get in touch on Twitter through his handle @KuleshSourabh. More
Russian Authorities Call to ‘Eliminate Legal Vacuum’ in Crypto Mining, Aim to Regulate Process

Related Stories

Realme GT Neo 2 Starts Receiving Android 12-Based Realme UI 3.0 Stable Update Globally
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Ola S1 Pro Electric Scooter Catches Fire, Company Assures Investigation
  2. Alienware x15 R2, x17 R2 Slim Gaming Laptops Debut in India
  3. OnePlus 10 Pro Appears on German Retailer Website Ahead of Launch: Details
  4. Samsung Galaxy A73 5G, Galaxy A33 5G Debut in India: All Details
  5. Jio Introduces Rs. 259 'Calendar Month Validity' Prepaid Plan
  6. OnePlus 10 Pro India Price, Sale Date Tipped Ahead of Launch
  7. Disney+ Hotstar Reveals Indian Remake of Irish TV Series Blood
  8. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  9. Learn How to Highlight and Remove Duplicates in Google Sheets
  10. Xiaomi to Launch New Redmi Note Smartphone Globally Tomorrow
#Latest Stories
  1. Realme GT Neo 2 Starts Receiving Android 12-Based Realme UI 3.0 Stable Update Globally
  2. Russian Authorities Call to ‘Eliminate Legal Vacuum’ in Crypto Mining, Aim to Regulate Process
  3. Google Hangouts Removed From Google Play Store, App Store Amid Transition to Google Chat
  4. Realme Pad Mini Specifications Listed on E-Commerce Website, Tipped to Launch in India Soon
  5. Alienware x15 R2, x17 R2 With 12th Gen Intel Chips, Nvidia GeForce RTX 30 Series GPUs Launched in India
  6. European Union to Vote on Proposal That Could Make Things Difficult for Non-Custodial Wallets
  7. ‘Names and Addresses Needed’: Coinbase Policy in Canada, Japan, Singapore Refreshed Per Laws
  8. US Plans Semiconductor Alliance With Taiwan, South Korea, and Japan
  9. YouTube Timed Reactions Feature Announced, Lets Users React to Specific Moments of a Video With Emojis
  10. NASA Pushes Back Perseverance Rover Timeline to Bring Back Mars Rock Samples to 2033
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.