Realme GT Neo 2 smartphones have globally started getting the stable version of the Realme UI 3.0 update based on Android 12. The software update brings along various customisation options, Fluid Space Design, Sketchpad AOD, new privacy and security features, among others. Realme says that the update is going to be available for a limited set of users initially and will have a broader rollout in the coming days. The Realme GT Neo 2 smartphone was launched with Android 11-based Realme UI 2.0 in October last year.

As per a post on a page on Realme Community forum, in order to receive the update, users are told to update their Realme GT Neo 2 smartphones to the required version RMX3370_11.A.08. The update has a UI version: RMX3370_11.C.04, and the manual download link will be updated on the website soon. Realme also says that there will be a staged rollout, and the update is being “randomly pushed out to a limited number of users”. The broader rollout will be in a few days after it is confirmed that there are no critical bugs in the update.

The Chinese company also highlighted that the Realme GT Neo 2 may take a longer time to boot for the first time after the update due to the presence of multiple third-party applications. It also says the system will perform “a series of actions such as application adaptation, background optimisation, and security scanning” after the update which may “cause slight hanging and faster power consumption”.

Realme UI 3.0 features

As per the post on the company's community forum, the Realme UI 3.0 brings a new design with a clean user interface, revamped page layout based on the principle of reducing visual noise, and redesigns icons to the Realme GT Neo 2 . Realme says that there is Quantum Animation Engine 3.0 which makes animations more lifelike, and the Always-On Display feature gets ‘realmeow' and Portrait silhouette options.

In terms of convenience and efficiency, the Realme UI 3.0 adds “Background stream mode” to continue playing the audio of a video when the phone is locked. The FlexDrop feature is renamed Flexible Windows and is optimised, users can now drag a file from My Files or a photo from the Photos app to a floating window. When it comes to privacy, functions including Privacy protection, Passwords, and Emergency are now stacked under Phone Manager.

Other features include Quick Launch feature, improved responsiveness of turning on or off Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Airplane mode, and NFC, smoother gaming, and low battery usage. There is an option to customise camera modes display on the menu bar, and a new zoom slider has been added.