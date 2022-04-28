Technology News
  Realme GT 2 to Go on Sale for the First Time in India Today: Price, Specifications, Launch Offers

Realme GT 2 to Go on Sale for the First Time in India Today: Price, Specifications, Launch Offers

Realme GT 2 will start sale today at 12pm via Flipkart and Realme.com.

By Jasmin Jose | Updated: 28 April 2022 07:00 IST
Realme GT 2 to Go on Sale for the First Time in India Today: Price, Specifications, Launch Offers

The dual-SIM (Nano) Realme GT 2 runs on Android 12 with Realme UI 3.0 on top

Highlights
  • Realme GT 2 comes in Paper Green, Paper White, Steel Black colours
  • Realme GT 2 runs on Android 12
  • The handset comes with a 16-megapixel Sony IMX471 selfie camera

Realme GT 2 will go on sale for the first time in India today at 12pm IST. The flagship phone from Realme was launched in India a week ago. The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 888 SoC. The Realme GT 2 comes with features including a 120Hz AMOLED display, triple rear camera setup, and a Paper Tech Master Design that debuted on the Realme GT 2 Pro. The smartphone will be available in three colour options, and go on sale via Flipkart and Realme.com.

Realme GT 2 price in India, launch offers

The Realme GT 2 is priced in India at Rs. 34,999 for the base 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The phone also comes in a 12GB + 256GB model that carries a price tag of Rs. 38,999. The handset will go on sale via Flipkart and Realme.com starting 12pm today.

The Realme GT 2 comes in Paper Green, Paper White, and Steel Black colour options and the launch offers on the smartphone include Rs. 5,000 cashback for customers using HDFC Bank card or EMI transactions.

As mentioned earlier, the Realme GT 2 was launched in India a week ago. The handset was introduced in China at a starting price of CNY 2,699 (roughly Rs. 31,700) for the base 8GB + 128GB variant. It comes in an 8GB + 256GB variant at CNY 2,899 (roughly Rs. 34,100) and the top-end 12GB + 256GB model at CNY 3,199 (roughly Rs. 37,600). Just over a month after its launch in China, the Realme GT 2 had its global debut at MWC 2022, with a starting price of EUR 549 (roughly Rs. 45,400).

Realme GT 2 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Realme GT 2 runs on Android 12 with Realme UI 3.0 on top and sports a 6.62-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) AMOLED display that has a 120Hz refresh rate apart from Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. The phone is powered by the octa-core Snapdragon 888 SoC, along with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM.

For optics, the Realme GT 2 bears a triple rear camera setup that houses a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 primary sensor. The camera setup also includes wide-angle and macro shooters. For selfies and video chats, the handset sports a 16-megapixel Sony IMX471 selfie camera sensor at the front.

The Realme GT 2 carries up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. Connectivity options of the handset include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.2, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, and a USB Type-C port. Sensors on board the Realme GT 2 include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, gyroscope, magnetometer, and a proximity sensor. There is also an in-display fingerprint sensor on board.

Realme has packed the handset with a 5,000mAh battery that supports 65W SuperDart Charge fast charging tech, which is claimed to charge the inbuilt battery pack from zero to 100 percent in 33 minutes. The Realme GT 2 measures 162.9x75.8x8.6mm and weighs up to 199.8 grams.

Are affordable smartwatches worth it? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

Further reading: Realme, Realme GT 2, Realme GT 2 price in India, Realme GT 2 specifications
Jasmin Jose
Jasmin Jose
