Realme GT 2 has been confirmed to launch in India on May 4, and it could be accompanied by the Realme GT Neo 3. Now, a reliable tipster has hinted at the RAM, storage, and colour options this phone could have at the time of its launch in India. The Realme GT2 has already hit the Chinese market along with the Realme GT 2 Pro. It has a 6.62-inch full-HD+ display with a 120Hz maximum refresh rate. The smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC.

According to a tweet shared by tipster Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings), the Realme GT 2 could come in 8GB RAM + 128GB storage and 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variants in India. It is tipped to arrive in Paper Green, Paper White, and Steel Black colour options. Earlier in January, Realme had launched this device for CNY 2,699 (roughly Rs. 32, 300) for the base variant. It is also available in Titanium Blue in China but this option might not make it to India, at least at the time of launch.

Realme GT 2 specifications

The Realme GT 2 features a 6.62-inch E4 AMOLED display with a full-HD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. The screen is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass and features an integrated fingerprint sensor. It is powered by the Snapdragon 888 SoC with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage. It sports a triple rear camera setup headlined by a 50-megapixel IMX776 image sensor. The smartphone is equipped with a 16-megapixel selfie shooter on the front. There is a 5,000mAh battery plus support for 65W fast charging.

Furthermore, it features Realme's new heat dissipation technology with stainless a steel vapour cooling chamber. In terms of connectivity, this handset features Wi-Fi 6, 5G, Bluetooth 5.2, and NFC. It runs on the Realme UI 3.0 skin based on Android 12.