Realme GT 2 Pro is all set to go on sale in India for the first time today at 12pm. The flagship smartphone was launched in India last week alongside Realme 9 4G and Realme Book Prime. Realme GT 2 Pro comes with a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate display and is powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC. It has a triple rear camera unit led by a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 primary sensor. It offers up to 512GB of inbuilt storage and includes a 5,000mAh battery that supports 65W SuperDart Charge Enhanced fast charging

Realme GT 2 Pro price in India, launch offers

Realme GT 2 Pro price in India has been set at Rs. 49,999 for the base 8GB + 128GB storage model. The smartphone also comes in a 12GB + 256GB storage option priced at Rs. 57,999. It can be purchased in Paper Green, Paper White, and Steel Black colour options. As mentioned, the smartphone will be available for purchase starting today (April 14) at 12pm IST via Flipkart, Realme.com and select offline retail stores.

Sale offers on the Realme GT 2 Pro include an instant discount of up to Rs. 5,000 for customers purchasing the handset via HDFC Bank cards and SBI Credit cards. Flipkart is providing no-cost EMIs starting at Rs. 4,167 and a 5 percent cashback for purchases via Flipkart Axis Bank cards. Realme and Flipkart are also offering Realme Watch S worth Rs. 4,999 for Rs. 1 along with the Realme GT 2 Pro. There are exchange discounts as well.

Realme GT 2 Pro specifications

The dual-SIM Realme GT 2 Pro runs on Android 12-based Realme UI 3.0. It features 6.7-inch 2K (1,440x3,216 pixels) LTPO 2.0 AMOLED display with a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate. The display has Corning Gorilla Glass Victus screen protection as well. Realme GT 2 Pro is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, coupled with up to 12GB of RAM.

For optics, Realme GT 2 Pro comes with a triple rear camera setup, comprising a 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 primary sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS) and electronic image stabilisation (EIS), a 50-megapixel ultra-wide camera, and a 2-megapixel macro camera. Realme has provided a 32-megapixel selfie camera at the front for selfies and video calls.

The Realme GT 2 Pro offers up to 512GB of inbuilt storage. Connectivity options on the handset include 5G (10-gigabit), 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.2, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, and a USB Type-C port. For authentication, it features an in-display fingerprint sensor. Realme GT 2 Pro packs a 5,000mAh battery with 65W SuperDart Charge Enhanced fast charging. The phone measures 163.2x74.7x8.18mm and weighs 189 grams.

