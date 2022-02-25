Technology News
Realme GT 2, GT 2 Pro Price Leaked Ahead of Launch Next Week at MWC 2022: Report

Realme GT 2 and Realme GT 2 Pro prices were reportedly leaked by an European retailer.

By Jasmin Jose | Updated: 25 February 2022 14:50 IST
Realme had unveiled the first official look of the premium flagship Realme GT 2 Pro in December 2021

Highlights
  • Realme GT 2, GT 2 Pro were announced in China last month
  • The prices said to be leaked by an European retailer site
  • The smartphones will come in Paper White and Paper Green colourways

Realme GT 2 and Realme GT 2 Pro prices have reportedly been leaked. The smartphones are set to be launched globally during the Mobile World Congress 2022 event in Barcelona, Spain, on February 28. The smartphones were initially announced in China last month. The pricing details were reportedly leaked by an unnamed European retailer, and the listings also offer a glimpse at the possible RAM and storage specifications of Realme GT 2 and Realme GT 2 Pro. Realme unveiled the first official look of its flagship Realme GT 2 Pro handset late last year.

Realme GT 2, Realme GT 2 Pro price (expected)

As per a report by DealNTech, an undisclosed European retailer listed the 8GB + 128GB storage variant of Realme GT 2 at EUR 539 (roughly Rs. 45,500). The 12GB + 256GB storage variant could be priced at EUR 589 (roughly Rs. 49,720), as per the reported listing. The lower-end model could come in Paper White and Paper Green colour options, while the top-end model could come in an additional Steel Black colour option as well.

As per the listing, Realme GT 2 Pro may only come in a sole 12GB + 256GB storage variant, priced at EUR 789 (roughly Rs. 66,600).

None of the details are official at the moment. Realme had unveiled the first official look of the premium flagship Realme GT 2 Pro in December 2021. Realme announced that the Realme GT 2 Pro will come with three features that can be considered "world's first innovations", pertaining to the design, camera, and communications technology of the phone. The phone is also claimed to be the world's first to feature a bio-based polymer design.

Realme GT 2 Pro was revealed to sport a paper-inspired design, co-created by Realme's design studio and Japanese designer Naoto Fukusawa who conceptualised the previous Master Edition smartphones by Realme. The company says Fukasawa has taken inspiration from the texture of paper and co-developed Paper Tech Master design as a sustainable product design for Realme GT 2 Pro. The renders shared by Realme show a similar design to its predecessor Realme GT Master Edition, which was launched in August 2021.

Can Realme 9 Pro and 9 Pro+ win their respective segments? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Jasmin Jose
Jasmin Jose
Jasmin Jose is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. She has directed investigative documentaries, PSAs, and video features covering arts, culture, science, and general news in the past.  She believes in the power of the Internet and is constantly looking out for the next new technology that is going to transform life on earth. When not doing things news, she can be found reading fiction, physics or philosophy, plucking berries, or talking cinema. Write to her at jasminj@ndtv.com or get in touch on ...More
